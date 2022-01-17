“We’re just asking for Nikola Jokic to be officiated like everybody else”: Aaron Gordon expresses his dissatisfaction with the Nuggets MVP not getting foul calls despite getting hit every play

Aaron Gordon expresses his frustrations postgame as teammate Nikola Jokic received only 3 free throws during the Nuggets-Jazz clash.

The Nuggets-Jazz clash was a highly-anticipated clash at the Ball Arena. After missing out on 5 games worth action because of testing positive for COVID-19, Rudy Gobert made quite the comeback. Leading his team to a 125-102 victory over Nikola Jokic and co., the French big man recorded a huge 18-point and 19-rebounds double-double.

It was a valiant effort by the reigning MVP, recording 2nd straight triple-double in only 3 quarters of action. The Serbian superstar recorded 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 14 assists on 55.6/40/100 shooting splits.

Also Read: Nick Young comes to the Lakers superstars’ defence as a fan disrespects Russ in a diss track

While Jokic was bullying defenders in the paint, teammate Aaron Gordon was frustrated at the level of officiating as the center went to the charity stripes to shoot only 3 free throws. According to the highflyer, The Joker would get fouled every other play.

“They’re wrapping Nikola Jokic up, grabbing his jersey, smacking his arms on rebounds”: Aaron Gordon

During his postgame interview, Gordon expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Jokic was officiated. According to Aaron, Nikola was getting fouled every play. The forward said:

“It’s crazy man. it’s crazy that Jok doesn’t get more free throws. Jok goes 3-for-3 from the free throw line. That’s unbelievable. I mean, I had 2-for-2 from the free throw line, but the fact that Jok was 3-for-3 from the free throw line is just not right. He’s fouled every play. Obviously, the refs aren’t going to call it every play, but they’re all over his arms. They’re all over his body. They’re grabbing him.

He’s just not officiated the same way as everybody else, and it’s not right. I mean, he’s the reigning MVP of the league and he’s getting three free throws a game still doing what he’s doing. Like, he needs more foul calls because they’re fouling. It’s not anything… it’s not like begging, you know? It’s not asking for something that’s not there. We’re just asking for him to be officiated like everybody else is being officiated because that’s not right. He’s being fouled all the time. So, he just needs more foul calls.”

“I mean he’s one of the most unstoppable basketball players in the world. If you officiated him the way that he is supposed to be officiated, who knows what type of numbers he’ll put up and what type of a game he’ll play. You know, they’re wrapping him up, they’re grabbing his jersey, they’re smacking his arms on rebounds.”

Aaron Gordon was asked about Nikola Jokić’s lack of foul calls. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/4nKiKOELxc — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) January 17, 2022

Also Read: Jonathan Kuminga reveals one of the rookie duties the Splash Brother makes him do