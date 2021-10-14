“We’re not asking Ben Simmons to shoot jump shots… Just come in and be a pro and do your job!”: Sixers’ Danny Green comments on the Aussie star’s return to Philadelphia 76ers practice facility

Danny Green recently aired his thoughts on the Ben Simmons saga, saying he does not expect an apology from the Sixers star guard.

The offseason drama involving 76ers star Ben Simmons is one ugly mess. In spite of his return to Philly’s camp, Simmons is still believed to be looking forward to his exit from the Sixers. Simmons is making his return after holding out from several weeks of practice. Additionally, he also missed 3 preseason games.

As of now, Simmons submitted a COVID-19 test as per the NBA Health and Safety protocol. In addition, he also participated in a physical. Reports suggest that he has had several meetings with Sixers’ front office and Head Coach Doc Rivers.

Despite making his return to the practice facility on Tuesday, Simmons was not a part of team activities on Wednesday as he hasn’t been cleared by the NBA just yet. Therefore, Simmons’ teammates haven’t been able to speak to him.

While Simmons may now temporarily be back, whether he will be welcome is an entirely different story.

Also Read: “Ben Simmons really out here following Kyrie Irving’s way of life!”: Sources reveal the face-palm worthy reason why there has been a hold up in the 76ers guard’s return

Danny Green talks about Ben Simmons’ potential return on the court

Sixers guard Danny Green recently addressed reporters in a press conference.

Danny Green on Ben Simmons

pic.twitter.com/BZ994Prlmg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 13, 2021

In the process, he was met with a question about the expectations now that Simmons has made a return to the team. Green had a very cold reply, saying –

“We just want everybody to come here, show up, and do their part. Do their jobs. I’m not asking him to do anything different than he normally does. We’re not asking him to shoot jump shots. Just come in and be a pro and do your job. That’s what we expect of him.” “Show up to work and do what you normally do because what he normally does, we’re very effective. And we’re very good at it. We were the number one team in the East.”

Also Read: “There’s never going to be another Michael Jordan”: The Bulls legend reflects on the impact of The Last Dance in a recent interview

Green also said that “it doesn’t really matter to us at this point” if Ben Simmons apologizes to the team or not.

It’s hard to blame Green for being so cold towards the star guard. Simmons between any bridges between the team and himself, only to report to the team unexpectedly this week. That creates an awkward situation for everyone involved, especially with no long-term resolution in sight. All parties that are a part of this will hope that there is a solution to this messy situation. Otherwise, it will be very awkward if and when Simmons meets his teammates and steps on the same court as them.

However, for us NBA fans, it is going to be must-watch TV.