“We’re the number one team in the world and you’re worried about the f**king Lakers?!”: Cam Payne calls LeBron James and company the ‘worst team in the Western Conference’

Cam Payne very boldly claims the Suns are the best team in the world and angrily asks why everybody is worried about the Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns are currently the best team in the league with a 44-10 record. It’s clear that the defending Western Conference champs are the team to beat as they’re top 5 in offensive rating (113.7), defensive rating (106), and eFG% at 54.2%. There are several other categories that the Suns are top 5 in but these 3 jump off the page.

The Lakers on the other hand, have suffered their 10th loss in their last 15 games, with a defeated LeBron James saying he just wanted to go to bed after some wine following an embarrassing loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

Also read: “Caris LeVert is the missing piece we need”: Darius Garland sends an ominous warning to the rest of the league as the Cavaliers establish a championship mindset in the post LeBron James era

The purple and gold are 26-30 and 9th in the Western Conference. In these past 15 games, the Lakers have boasted a DRTG of 113.4 and an ORTG of 109.3.

With LeBron James and company failing quite spectacularly to be the title contenders that they sought out to be at the beginning of the season, they’ve received quite the attention from the media these past couple of months.

Cam Payne on the Lakers being talked about more than the Suns.

Cam Payne, backup point guard for the Phoenix Suns, took to a Lakers Twitter ‘spaces’ last night and hilariously said, “We’re the number team in the world and y’all are worried about the f**king Lakers. They’re the worst team in the West!”

He got packed up in them spaces 💀went from “you worried about the Lakers?” To “…… That’s fine” 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/xUAmrHjkzq — Kobe’s chewed Jersey (@LAKeShowROAD218) February 10, 2022

Also read: “Jamal Crawford slams the ‘Blame Russell Westbrook’ narrative”: The former NBA player exposes the Lakers in light of their embarrassing defeat against the short-handed Blazers

When told that he was being recorded, he looked a bit less enthusiastic about this stance of his but remained true to his word.

With the Lakers, Warriors, and the Nets dominating most of the media, teams like the Suns can fly under the radar and hopefully not have too much hype built up around them as the stakes get higher.