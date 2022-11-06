“Where’s LeBron James?”: Jason Whitlock Slams Lakers Star for Not Backing Kyrie Irving Like He Did Colin Kaepernick

Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (23) celebrates with Team Lebron guard Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics (11) during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is back in a world of trouble. His stance about the COVID-19 vaccination cost him over half of the 2021-22 NBA season. This caused the Nets to lose James Harden and lose out on a good chance to win the championship. Once again, Kyrie’s controversial statements have landed the Brooklyn Nets in a hot mess.

Irving’s support for a movie promoting Anti-Semantic sentiments. His press conference made it worse when he refused to apologize for his statements. This led to the Nets suspending Kyrie without pay for a minimum of five games.

Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

This also led to Nike suspending their ties with Irving.

Nike announces the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch his new Kyrie 8. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2022

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock has been audibly supporting Kyrie through all of this. He did the same again.

Jason Whitlock supports Kyrie Irving, calls out LeBron James

Earlier today, the Brooklyn Nets announced the six conditions Kyrie Irving has to meet before he can be reinstated.

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

Jason Whitlock saw this and could not hold back.

Negro Overseer Association has negotiated with Massa on the terms of Kyrie Kinte’s reinstatement to the NBA…. Where’s Bron? Where’s Kap? Where’s Maria Taylor? Malcolm Jenkins? Jemele Hill? Charlamagne? Remember all the smoke for Drew Brees and the anthem? Silent now. Frauds. https://t.co/TSKFSefuQm — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 6, 2022

He called out LeBron James for not standing up for Kyrie. Whitlock tried to turn the whole issue from Kyrie being anti-semantic and disrespectful towards Jews into a matter of racism. However, this isn’t the situation here. NBA players know the same, and that is one of the main reasons we don’t see any support for Kyrie, not even from his own teammates.

LeBron James and his fight toward equality

LeBron James has always been vocal about issues in society. He’s taken stands more times than people can remember. When Colin Kapernick faced troubles for not bending the knee, LBJ was right there to support him. Bron was a huge part of the NBA’s fight in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jason Whitlock assumed LeBron would stand up for his former teammate here as well. However, Kyrie is the one at fault here. He’s the one who made the comments and insensitive remarks. LeBron and the others know about the same.

