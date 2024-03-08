“What Has Brian Windhorst Ever Done Athletically?”: Jason Williams Calls Out The Analyst For Having A Negative Take On Allen Iverson

NBA off-court drama heated up in a recent turn of events as Brian Windhorst criticized the endeavors of Allen Iverson. He declared how the Hall of Famer would be unsuitable for the current era while shedding light on his career shooting percentage of 41%. This negative take caught the eyes of Jason Williams as later on, he openly called out the analyst.

In his latest appearance on PlayersTV, as seen in NBA Central’s tweet below, the White Chocolate questioned the credibility of Windhorst. With an underlying tone of mockery, he stated, “The only thing that really stood out to me about that was his neck…He said Allen Iverson was shooting 41% in the league today, looks like he ate 41 donuts…What has Brian Windhorst ever done athletically?”.

Despite the straightforwardness, the harsh counter raised the eyebrows of the NBA fans as they voiced their displeasure on X (formerly Twitter). One supporter expressed his dislikeness, commenting, “Bad take by J-Will… Brian is an analyst, not a player. What does his neck have anything to do with his assessment?”.

Another viewer appreciated the light-hearted nature of the comments before siding with the analyst. “Funny af but windy is right,” he wrote to display his stance on the matter.

One supporter pointed out the intentions of Williams while shedding light on the lack of authenticity behind his statement. He mentioned, “Jason Williams made a joke because he had no actual substance to say regarding what he said”.

Evidently, NBA fans disliked the standpoint of Williams, yet it failed to justify the comments of Windhorst. Despite the below-average career field goal percentage, Iverson led the league in scoring four times as per NBA.com. Alongside that, he displayed his in-game intelligence through the steals per game by leading the NBA thrice in that category, as per StatMuse. These majestic records raise question marks on Windhorst’s criticism while adding volume to the legacy of the Philadelphia 76ers icon.

Allen Iverson has recently displayed faith in himself

During a recent appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaq, Iverson displayed immense faith in his ability while revealing his potential average in today’s game. “If I was to play in this era, where it’s wide open if I can average 33 in a season, Imma just take it up to 43. I know 10 points more,” he publicly declared.



Following this, the 11x All-Star further highlighted his inclination to feature in the ongoing era. The 48-year-old mentioned how the on-court spacing and conditions would have favored a quick finisher like him. It probably would have further enhanced his dribbling and facilitation skills on the floor while expanding his impact.

Hence, the dissatisfaction from Williams made ample sense as he could visualize AI dominating even in the modern era. His failure to articulate his thoughts backfired in this instance as the legacy of Iverson remains intact to this day.