Brian Windhorst’s Zion Williamson Update Leads to Stephen A. Smith Going 180 on Old Comments

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently reported that the New Orleans Pelicans are delighted with Zion Williamson’s weight loss, which has aided his recent incredible performances. Windhorst informed fans that the Pelicans management appreciates the 25-pound weight loss journey that the dunking maestro underwent. On an episode of The Hoop Collective pod, Windhorst stated, “I’ve got people in New Orleans telling me that since December when the In-Season Tournament happened, that Zion Williamson has lost 25 or more pounds, and his performance has been excellent.”

Word spread quickly on social media and of course, ESPN’s own Stephen A. Smith had to answer. Despite being one of Williamson’s biggest detractors, he gave “much props and much love” to the Pelicans’ power jammer. “The New Orleans Pelicans are being led by Zion Williamson, playing like a number 1 overall pick. Much love much props to him…He lost weight, he stayed off the burgers and steaks. He ain’t hiding food under his bed…The brother is focused,” said the ESPN analyst on his The Stephen A. Smith Show.

The veteran critic highlighted Zion’s “focus and purpose” and admitted that he is committed to winning. Stephen A. acknowledged that he has to give him credit despite the endless “trolling” he has received for criticizing the 23-year-old’s weight. While lauding the Pelicans’ roster depth due to their Forward’s influence, he laid out big claims regarding the team’s postseason hopes.

“Reality is New Orleans can beat anybody, anybody. Or they can lose to anybody if they ain’t focused. Acknowledging as much is the fair and righteous thing to do,” Stephen A. proclaimed.

Smith had created a storm by calling out Williamson for his weight and has repeatedly taken shots at his “eating habits” . Of course, there were controversial offseason events that also dented the Pelicans’ Forward’s image. However, throughout the ordeal, Pelicans Nation has come out as a shield for their 6’6″ Forward.

Stephen A. Smith vs. the New Orleans Pelicans

To counter Stephen A. Smith’s narratives about their prized Forward’s weight, the Pelicans’ social media handle made video rebuttals. In one of the rebuttals, they rolled out a video of Stephen A. Smith’s college average of “1.5 PPG” represented through Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point meme.

They also included his lowlights, including an airball, a fluffed pitch, and his awkward boxing stance. This video went viral on social media along with the claims that the ESPN analyst was a scrub during his college hooping days and tallied just 1.5 points and 1 assist per game. Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar covered the social media saga between the Pelicans’ X handle and Stephen A. Smith.

However, the biggest rebuttal of them all has come from the gutsy athlete himself. Beyond his incredible stats, Zion has taken the burden on his shoulders and has carried the team whenever they have needed him. He is arguably having the best season of his career both individually and as a team player. The Pelicans fandom must be optimistic about their chances in the postseason.