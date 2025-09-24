“What if She Came Out of Retirement”: Sophie Cunningham Discusses Learning From ‘GOAT’ Diana Taurasi

For a player who idolizes a retired legend, the biggest hypothetical they could ever dream of is sharing the court with them again. Sophie Cunningham recently spoke about the woman she considers her GOAT, Diana Taurasi, and reflected on what it would feel like if she decided to lace up her boots once more.

To call Taurasi’s career prestigious would be an understatement. She is a three-time WNBA champion and one of only 11 women in history to have won an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA Championship, a FIBA World Cup, and, of course, a WNBA title.

Naturally, the 43-year-old is someone many stars, including Cunningham, look up to. She recently spoke about the White Mamba — a nickname given to her by Kobe Bryant — on an episode of The Young Man and the Three.

“Her energy and her aura is just so strong and intense, but I’ve gotten to know her for the past seven years. We are good friends now. She’s so intense, but I think she does that because she has one of the biggest hearts and feels everything,” stated Cunningham.

The Indiana Fever guard later compared the future Hall of Famer to the likes of Bryant. “I think she thinks a lot about the game as Kobe did. And he thought about the game at an elite level that a lot of people can’t even understand.”

Taurasi had a ferocious competitive edge and a dedicated work schedule similar to that of the Lakers legend. It is no surprise that both reached the highest of highs in their careers and consistently delivered in the game’s biggest moments.

In February 2025, at 42 years old, Taurasi decided to hang them up. However, Cunningham’s Fever could now use a hand, as several of their top stars, including Caitlin Clark, have gone down with injuries.

The Old Man and the Three host revealed that Clark once attempted to recruit WNBA legend Sue Bird to come out of retirement. Cunningham jumped in with excitement, suggesting that Taurasi’s return would be a fitting solution because she knows she can still ball.

“She can 1000% still play. When she’s on, she’s on. She is still so damn good. I think that’s what’s hard for her, cause she knows she could still be out here. Sh** what if she came out of retirement?” asked Cunningham.

Cunningham, who played with Taurasi for six seasons in Phoenix, then predicted exactly what the icon would bring to the Fever in this hypothetical situation. “Showing these younger bucks what it takes to win a championship, what it takes to become the GOAT. I have heard things and seen things that she does that I’m just like, wow. And I don’t get starstruck.”

It’s incredible to see how much Taurasi means to Cunningham. Her legacy goes beyond the trophies and accolades. It is about the fire she brought and the standard she set for everyone around her. Even in retirement, Cunningham views her as the ultimate example of what it takes to win, and she knows firsthand how much that presence can lift a team.