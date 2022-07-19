”Watching Stephen Curry shoot, look away, and start running the other away, every time you’re just amazed!”: Andrew Wiggins can’t get enough of his Warriors teammate’s unbelievable greatness

Andrew Wiggins, despite being the Warriors’ second-best player in their championship run, is just another Stephen Curry stan.

Andrew Wiggins was one of the best players in the league last season. Well, to put it correctly, he was one of the best players in the postseason. When he first came in a D’Angelo Russell trade, fans and experts were wondering if could be the Harrison Barnes of 2015 to the core of Draymond Green and the Splash brothers.

The former Timberwolves underachieving forward turned out much better than expectations. He even filled up for Klay Thompson and Green’s lack of offense and defense in different games.

From a questionable All-Star selection just towards the end of the regular season to being the second-best player of the championship team, Wiggins was everything Steve Kerr and Co. expected him to be and more.

The man knew he had to follow greatness playing behind Stephen Curry, so, he didn’t hesitate when it mattered the most and played all the playoffs games like he had forgotten how disappointing the first 5-6 years of his career were. He didn’t turn back to at the past like Curry doesn’t when he hits a confident jumper.

Also read: “Jayson Tatum facing Warriors is the same sh*t I did in 2007”: LeBron James gets critical of Celtics star and likens his Finals performances to his Spurs battle

Stephen Curry makes Andrew Wiggins wonder every new day

In a recent interview with Mark Carman of FanSided, the 27-year-old talked about everything since the start of his NBA career and came upon talking of the greatness of Curry.

Talking about how easy Steph makes the game look every day, Wiggins talked purely like a fan about how terrific it is to see someone shoot the basketball and don’t even look back at it while running back for the next possession as the ball swishes.

Steph Curry with the filthy look away 3 causes the Warriors bench to go crazy pic.twitter.com/MG3UBTB9nt — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) June 17, 2022

The difficulty of it is a surprise for Wiggins as well like every other person on the planet who knows every day is a new day and Curry being so unbelievably good every day is just wonderful to say the least.

“I feel like every game is something different. You never get used to it, you never get complacent. Every game you look at him, shoot from half-court or just shoot and look away start running the other away and every time you’re just amazed” Wiggins said.

Also read: “LeBron James wants Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to improve”: Kendrick Perkins hypothesizes ‘The King’ wants Lakers to make significant changes