What is Michael Jordan’s Complicated 10 Year/$1 Million Divorce Clause With Wife, Yvette Prieto?

Michael Jordan has been married twice in his life. His first marriage was to a Juanita Vanoy, a woman he met after a Chicago Bulls game all the way back in 1985. His second wife would be Cuban model, Yvette Prieto, who he met at a club in the late 2000s and instantly fell in love with, leading to them tying the knot in 2013.

Juanita Vanoy and MJ would get married to one another before the close of the 1980s decade and would go on to share 3 children together: Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine. However, aside from the fact that they had 3 children together, there wasn’t much holding the two together due to a variety of factors.

Most important above all else was the fact that Michael was reportedly indulging in a variety of extramarital relationships, leading to Juanita even hiring a private eye to tail him. She would eventually file for divorce in 2002, rescind the petition, but they would officially be divorced in 2007.

What is Jordan’s divorce clause with Yvette Prieto?

Michael Jordan made one fatal mistake in his marriage with Juanita Vanoy. Aside from the infidelity of course. That mistake would be the fact that he did not put in place a prenuptial agreement in that marriage of this. This led to him losing $168 million to Juanita as a part of their divorce settlement.

Going into his marriage with Yvette Prieto, it seems as though Jordan vowed not to make that same mistake again. So, he put in a fairly complicated divorce clause that would protect his net worth to a certain extent if he were to ever split with Yvette.

Essentially, if Michael Jordan and his wife were to split before having completed 10 years of marriage, she would receive $1 million for every year that they stayed together. If they split after a decade of marriage, Yvette would receive $5 million for every year they were married to one another.

Do Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto share any children?

Yes, Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto share two children with one another. After the two got married in April of 2013, Yvette would give birth to twin daughters in February of 2014 named Ysabel and Victoria.

MJ has done his absolute best in trying to keep the media’s attention away from his daughters and rightfully so as not much is known about them. This is unlike the way Jordan’s first three kids were raised as currently, they are very much a part of the limelight.

With Marcus Jordan in a relationship with Larsa Pippen and Jasmine Jordan working with the Charlotte Hornets and Jordan Brand, it’s safe to say that Juanita Vanoy’s children are used to have the camera on them.

