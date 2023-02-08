“Michael Jordan for sure!”: LeBron James Credits Bulls Legend For His ‘Unguardable’ Fadeaway Shot

There are plenty of shots in LeBron James’ arsenal that have helped him here — on the verge of taking over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s #1 scorer of all time. Of all things that people expected from him, becoming NBA’s top scorer couldn’t have been one.

However, after a lot of studying, practicing, and taking care of his body better and more successfully than any athlete in the world, the man is probably going to take over KAJ in the game against OKC Thunder tonight.

If it comes from a Skyhook like the 6x Champ’s it would be the greatest tribute to him but the probability of him scoring with the shot that just looks easy is much lesser than him scoring a fadeaway.

His recent discussion about it might have been a suggestion that he will do it with a fadeaway.

LeBron James’ fadeaway comes from Michael Jordan

We know Kobe Bryant emulated MJ, and The Black Mamba never shied away from accepting the fact that he wanted to be like his idol. He took it to perfection. James might not look like he is doing it like Mike, but he does it too.

In a recent revelation, LeBron told his inspiration for his “unguardable” fadeaway shot.

“There’s nothing you can do,” LeBron told Southern California News Group in an exclusive interview. “Most guys, especially when I’m in the post, they know they’re gonna get a little contact, they’re gonna take the first two hits. And then after that, I can escape. I can escape with that shot. It’s an unguardable shot.”

The 6ft 9” forward, who is a few inches taller and a lot bulkier than 6ft 6” shooting guard Jordan, told how his shot is different from that of the man he watched growing up because of the different shooting forms.

“I literally shoot fadeaway shots because of Michael Jordan because I watched him my whole life shooting that fadeaway shot,” said James. “My shot, it’s totally different, but it’s an unguardable shot. I can’t emulate it because we have different forms, different body types, things of that nature, but Michael Jordan for sure.”

Getting the scoring record with a fadeaway could be LBJ’s ultimate tribute to MJ

Kobe Bryant was much like Jordan even body frame-wise, not just their length. That might be the reason the Lakers’ legend could copy all the moves of MJ exactly the same way.

Most of his dunks, put-back dunks, even the way he dribbled, pump faked, and often took his tongue out while doing those things reminded everyone of Mike. It was like Jordan didn’t retire.

That man did it, so much with perfection, that those moves helped him cross MJ on the all-time scoring list and just one less NBA title in his 20-year NBA career.

Having already taken over both those icons of the game in the scoring list, it would be sweet if James, who is now 36 points away from the gigantic milestone, does it with a fadeaway.

