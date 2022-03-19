Basketball

“What? Joel Embiid and James Harden have made more free throws than field goals this year?”: Staggering stat about Sixers superstars leaves NBA social media stunned at their prowess at drawing free throws

"What? Joel Embiid and James Harden have made more free throws than field goals this year?": Staggering stat about Sixers superstars leaves NBA social media stunned at their prowess at drawing free throws
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"We had a suspicion that it might be quite good" - Kevin Magnussen is happy with the rollercoaster qualifying but reckons even more was possible
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"What? Joel Embiid and James Harden have made more free throws than field goals this year?": Staggering stat about Sixers superstars leaves NBA social media stunned at their prowess at drawing free throws
“What? Joel Embiid and James Harden have made more free throws than field goals this year?”: Staggering stat about Sixers superstars leaves NBA social media stunned at their prowess at drawing free throws

James Harden and Joel Embiid are the 2 best players at their respective positions in…