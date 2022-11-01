What Movie Did Kyrie Irving Play In? Fans Curious About the Movie Nets Star Featured in Amidst His Promotion of Antisemitic Film

Oct 31, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving and Kanye West have quite a few similarities in their respective fields, don’t they? They’re both considered misunderstood artists by fans. And both individuals strive towards being transcendental in their respective fields, sometimes achieving it too.

But a bit more important for the story here, they’ve both taken actions that have allegedly been antisemitic, even doing it at a ridiculously similar timing.

Perhaps the only difference here is the fact that Irving drew the ire of the Jewish community through the promotion of a rather… not so nice movie. And incidentally, that has fans curious about which movie the Nets star himself acted in.

Also Read: “Ayesha Curry Really Stole Stephen Curry’s Golf Clothes”: Halloween 2022 Forced Warriors Star into Relinquishing a Part of His Attire

Kyrie Irving’s role in a 2018 Film earned him his now-famous nickname

Juancho Hernangomez’s role in the movie ‘Hustle’ has already turned him into a bit of a fan favorite.

The shouts of Bo Cruz now are deafeningly loud immediately after his every bucket. And much like the fans, it’s obvious the player himself gets a kick out of it too.

But out of the current batch of players, there is one that’s had a movie-based nickname for far longer. And his role in the movie, ‘Uncle Drew’ is frankly a cult classic.

This movie stars a senior citizen of sorts, who is a legend of New York’s Rucker Park basketball.

Now, given New York’s Street basketball, if you want to be a legend, your style needs to be unique, to say the least. And evidently, because of the way he performs on the court, Kyrie Irving was the obvious choice out of the countless NBA players in the league at the time.

Looking back, the movie can be a bit corny at times. But overall, it’s a film everyone is going to have a good time watching, something we don’t think will ever change.

What did Kyrie Irving do?!

Now that the time for the wholesome movie is over, it’s time to get to more serious business.

Kyrie Irving has always been very vocal about the way he feels. And oftentimes, that can be a very good thing.

Unfortunately for the Nets star though, a recent action didn’t fall under one of those times.

Irving recently posted a link to the movie ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ on Twitter.

If that doesn’t seem problematic, perhaps this will help.

Amazon’s synopsis of the movie recites “… uncovers the true identity of the children of Israel’.

To add insult to injury, this film has been directed by a man who denies the holocaust ever happened, and even mentions a fabricated Adolf Hitler quote to further his agendas against the Jewish community.

To his credit, Kyrie Irving did take down the initial tweet. Unfortunately, he later had this to say on the matter.

“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in… I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

Nutty, to say the least. And not in a good way.

Also Read: “That’s Not Me!”: Skip Bayless Hilariously Left Infuriated After Shannon Sharpe’s Halloween Infused Prank