“What size shoe does Shaq wear”: Shaquille O’Neal’s nasty feet were all over USA’s TV screens during hilariously gross segment

Shaquille O’Neal’s massive feet had the world deciding to try out a few Birdbox strategies, in real life

Shaquille O’Neal is a model citizen in a lot of ways.

He is a former NBA player, who is now quite the hilarious personality. He works as a panelist on the very popular show ‘Inside the NBA’, alongside which, his business mindset continues to improve, taking his net worth to a lofty $400 million.

Even more than that though, he clearly isn’t afraid of sharing his blessings with the world, as he has been known to invest in just random acts of kindness for the people around him, wherever he goes.

However, not everyone is perfect, are they?

You see, given Shaquille O’Neal’s size, of course, his feet are proportionally massive too. The problem is… well let’s just say he’s not going to be a feet model anytime soon.

And on one horrible, dark day, the entire world was given a stern, stern reminder of it.

Shaquille O’Neal was exposed completely during one hilariously gross session on Inside the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal’s shoe size is a massive US 22. That’s probably double the size of a newborn baby, wow.

But, now, with that information out of the way, we apologize, but we must show you the true horrors of the living world.

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

It was on that day that humanity was forced to realize, the pain and humiliation of being caged in a world… with Shaquille O’Neal’s feet.

What size shoe do Shaq wear, and how in the world can his shoes store that much gross in em?! All love for the big man, but damn! — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) September 27, 2022

But please, producers of Inside the NBA, never again.

