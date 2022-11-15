“Whatever Skip Bayless Says Will Be Taken as Law!”: 6ft 10″ Kevin Durant Smacks FS1 Analyst Over Latest LeBron James Remarks

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in a weird space right now. They lost Kyrie Irving yet again, thanks to yet another controversial take he had. Last time around, it was his stance on COVID-19 vaccines, and this time it’s Antisemitic comments. While the Nets did lose Kyrie, getting Joe Harris and Seth Curry back has given a significant boost to the team.

They’ve started the season 6-8 and are sitting in the 12th spot in the East. They recently split their games against the Los Angeles teams. Taking down the Clippers 110-95, the Nets couldn’t hold off the Lakers and suffered a 116-103 loss.

After the game against the Lakers, Kevin Durant was asked about LeBron James. KD responded by calling him a Top 2 or Top 3 player all-time.

Nets’ Kevin Durant on Lakers’ LeBron James: “It’s just cool that we’re still relevant at an older age.” pic.twitter.com/SXRsjEFpxx — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 14, 2022

Kevin Durant smacks Skip Bayless for his ‘analysis’

Skip Bayless is probably one of the oldest LeBron James hater. He’s been talking sh*t about the Lakers star since before most of the current-day NBA players even joined the league. Hearing Kevin Durant call LBJ a Top-2 or Top-3 player all-time did not sit well with Skip. He decided to take it upon himself to extract the deeper meaning from the comment and enlighten us about the same on Undisputed.

Kevin Durant says LeBron is a “top-two, top-three player ever.” Is that a compliment or a shot? Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 15, 2022

This did not sit right with Kevin Durant. A fan asked KD why Skip Bayless thinks he knows every thought he has and his ‘true’ feelings. Durant didn’t hold back when he replied about the same.

He doesn’t but he knows the audience is so easily influenced that whatever he says will be taken as law https://t.co/SCEeIJfCPh — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 15, 2022

Today’s episode of Undisputed is just one of the countless examples of Skip pretending he knows what KD says better.

Skip Bayless claims KD took a shot at LeBron James

After the game, KD clearly gave LeBron James his flowers. However, Skip can never digest the same. He claimed that KD was taking a shot at LeBron. He took it to today morning’s Undisputed to talk about the same.

“This is clearly a shot. Kevin Durant love-hates LeBron James.”

@RealSkipBayless on KD saying LeBron is a “Top 2 or 3 player ever” pic.twitter.com/g72atdzHyA — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 15, 2022

Bayless cannot be further away from the truth. KD and LeBron love and respect each other on and off the court for all the other has accomplished. Trying to pit two great athletes against each other doesn’t help anyone except Skip, who can get a TRP boost from the same.

