When 7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal showed an amusing picture from his ‘kindergarten’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal left the audience in splits with a kindergarten picture while hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live

Shaquille O’Neal is, apart from his obviously successful NBA career, a beloved TV personality. Of course, he is a lot of things. He is a DJ, a Sherriff, and an Entrepreneur amongst others.

But seeing Shaq be in his element while talking on TV has to be one of the most entertaining things. He is naturally funny and his deeply humble nature further helps his cause.

O’Neal’s tryst with TV is nothing new. A fairly successful actor, Superman has acted in several films such as the Grown Ups, Uncle Drew, and Scary Movie 4.

In fact, he has had his own shows. Remember when the 7’1″ center started that ‘Shaq Vs.’ show? Although the show was an absolute disaster, the Lakers legend got to meet and compete with some really big sports stars.

But his greatest moments on television, barring his continued presence on Inside the NBA, have been on talk shows.

The superstar has some of the best stories to tell. Coupled with his narrative style and a strange sense of humor, it’s an absolute treat to watch him tell stories.

Also Read: LeBron James might take over $20 million worth Lakers legend on all-time scoring list but will always be far less dominant

Shaquille O’Neal shared a picture of his ‘kindergarten’ with Aisha Tyler

One such moment happened when the 15-time All-Star was hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live and had Aisha Tyler as his guest.

Aisha, who is the current host of ‘Whose line is it anyway?’ has worked with O’Neal on multiple projects. The comedian played Shaq’s girlfriend on an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and also faced him in Lip Sync Battle.

So when the $400 million star took over as a guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aisha was naturally chosen as the guest.

The two looked extremely comfortable on the show and had a funny banter going on. Tyler, reacting to a picture shown by O’Neal, claimed that the 4-time NBA champion had a disproportionate butt.

Aisha: “Well, I am excited that we have photographic proof that you are a large man but your a** is normal sized.”

Aisha then went on to react to a picture of her as a kid in 6th grade. The Archer voice actress, who is reportedly 6’0″ tall, acknowledged towering over everyone in her age group.

Shaq immediately responded with a picture of his own showing a bunch of kids playing basketball. O’Neal claimed the picture was taken while he was in kindergarten.

Diesel’s hilarious response to Aisha discussing her height left the entire studio laughing their normal-sized butts off.

Do you think Shaq should get his own talk show?

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal had an absurd reason to not appear on Arsenio Hall’s show in 1992