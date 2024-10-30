When a Policeman Put a Gun to Dwyane Wade’s Head to Coax Him Into Getting His Mother Arrested: “The Two Rush to Drag Me”

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored at halftime during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade’s stellar NBA career needs no introduction. The three-time NBA champion and hall of famer is a household name. His persona is associated with athletic excellence as well as with the glitz and glamor typical of big sport and its superstars. However, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Wade, especially during his younger days growing up in the south side of Chicago.

Before Wade joined the NBA, subsequently becoming a 13-time All-Star, he endured a childhood that involved many trying moments, including the hardships he experienced with his mother.

In Wade’s memoir, From a Father First, he bares out his most vulnerable self while narrating the tribulations he suffered as a child. His parents got divorced when he was just four months old. Wade’s mother JoLinda received custody of Wade and his older sister Tragil.

JoLinda loved her children dearly, but fell victim to drug abuse. Throughout Dwyane’s youth, JoLinda consumed crack, cocaine and heroin. This took a serious toll on Wade’s mental health back then. He recalled one incident with the police which possibly left him scarred for life.

It was a regular day in their Chicago apartment. Wade was watching cartoons on TV, sitting next to his mother’s bed. JoLinda was cooped up in the bathroom. He assumed she was getting high since that was something she usually did in the bathroom.

Wade had left the door to the apartment open for his mother’s boyfriend and his friends to come in. That day, though, it was the police who barged in.

The moment left Wade in a daze. This is not something any child should be experiencing.

“At that same split second of seeing the silver gun and two policemen stepping into the room with it, I try to slide underneath the bed. Not fast enough! They spot me and in SWAT team speed the two rush to drag me from under the bed, grabbing my shaking body and putting the gun to my head,” Wade recalled.

The police were not targeting Wade. But they used their weapon to threaten him and to get him to show where his mother was. The cops had received a call that there was a woman who was threatening civilians with a weapon outside of their apartment. The suspected it was JoLinda.

Despite the chaos, Dwyane calmly took the policemen to the bathroom where his mom was located. However, the police could not locate any drugs or weapon with JoLinda. They, instead, found a scale that had drug residue on it.

The police arrested JoLinda and took her to the station. It marked the second time in his life that he had to see his mother in that state.

There are many such unfortunate set of events that shaped Dwyane into the person he is today. The experiences growing him gave him the determination to get out of the situation and create a better life for his family.

Fast forward to today, Wade and his mother are doing significantly better. JoLinda has been sober for over 10 years. She has become a pastor and preaches at congregations of many different churches. Wade is also at peace with himself after a more than successful career in the NBA, and a statue outside the stadium to attest his greatness.