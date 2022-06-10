“What Tom Brady has accomplished is harder than what Michael Jordan had to do”: When Shannon Sharpe explained why Bucs QB’s rings are more valuable than Bulls legend’s

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are the GOATs of their sports, but who’s the real GOAT, and who’s had to work harder for their rings?

The GOAT battle within the NBA and NFL is usually a hard enough debate to have, but when you expand outwards, how do you pick the GOAT of GOATs?

Of course, in the NBA there are massive debates centered around Jordan and LeBron James, debates that have been exasperated in recent years. While most people seem to side with Jordan, there is still incredible support for James, and the arguments for him are definitely logical.

In the NFL, there may not be as many debates as Brady has put himself so far ahead of the pack that it’s difficult to identify anyone else who can stake claim to his throne. Joe Montana maybe had a case before, but his four rings pale in comparison to Brady’s record seven.

Which GOAT is/was better at their sport? 🐐 ❤️ for Tom Brady

🔁 for Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/IgwyrYF3aS — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 8, 2022

Also Read: ‘When Tom Brady signed a $375 million deal, goddamn I considered a media career’: LeBron James reveals how he plans to add to his $1 billion net worth following in the Bucs QB’s footsteps

Tom Brady had to work harder than Michael Jordan according to Shannon Sharpe

The debate between Brady and Jordan started to escalate after Brady’s seventh ring. Seven put him on top of a mountain. It was more than any NFL franchise had ever won, and it was more than Jordan won.

Jordan had the more dominant run when you step back and look at it, arguably, as he won six championships in just eight years. Those two years he didn’t win, he wasn’t even in the NBA. His six rings also came off of two three-peats.

Brady, on the other hand, had a much different route to his success. He won three rings in four years very early in his career, but then he wouldn’t win another title for 10 years. After that he won four more in seven years. Brady’s sustained dominance is what has people picking him over Jordan.

Shannon Sharpe debated this on Uninterrupted, and he brought up how Jordan had the luxury of playing in series’ in the playoffs where he had multiple chances. One loss didn’t kill him. Of course, the NFL plays single elimination games, and so every game is basically life or death.

.@ShannonSharpe on whether Tom Brady is greater than MJ: “Jordan is a greater basketball player than Brady is a football player. But what Tom has accomplished is harder to do than what MJ had to do. Brady doesn’t have the luxury of playing in a series. Every game is a Game 7.” pic.twitter.com/CWrz8JJLbN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 9, 2021

It’s an interesting point to make but also a difficult one. NFL games are so taxing to the point where there simply can’t be series’ in the playoffs. That shouldn’t be something that’s held against Jordan. Nevertheless, it’s intriguing to think about, and it does raise some questions about the NFL vs. the NBA. However, it’s still immensely tough to evaluate it without the context of the leagues operate in the first place.

Also Read: “Tom Brady has a fire jump shot, and Michael Jordan still has it at 50”: When the Bulls legend took the NFL GOAT to the court and trash talked like he was still in the NBA