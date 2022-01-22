“Dejounte Murray has achieved something not even David Robinson or Tim Duncan accomplished”: The Spurs guard makes franchise history by recording 9 triple-doubles in a single season

With his 25/12/10 performance against the Nets, Dejounte Murray joins David Robinson as only the 2nd player in Spurs history to record triple-doubles in consecutive games.

Recording a triple-double is a big achievement in itself. But recording triple-doubles in back-to-back games requires serious talent that only a handful of players in the league possess. Dejounte Murray has turned into one of those promising players.

After having recorded 23/10/14 on Wednesday night against the Thunder, Murray put up yet another triple-double against the Nets. In the Spurs’ 117-102 loss to James Harden and co., the 25-year-old dropped 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists, making him only the 2nd player in franchise history to record triple-doubles in consecutive games.

Murray also makes Spurs organization history by becoming the only player to record 9 triple-doubles in a single season. And is now only 1 triple-double away from tying David Robinson’s all-time franchise record.

Dejounte Murray joins David Robinson as the only players with consecutive triple-doubles in franchise history. 23/10/14 vs OKC

25/12/10 vs Nets tonight He has 9 triple-doubles this season, the most in Spurs history. pic.twitter.com/bjhV39JPX4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 22, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors’ MVP vents out his frustration and kicks a chair during a timeout against the Rockets

NBA Twitter reacts as Dejounte Murray records the 9th triple-double of the season

As soon as Murray recorded his 9th triple-double, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Dejounte Murray is such a problem. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) January 22, 2022

Dejounte Murray (9) has a triple-double in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. GET HIM IN.#DejounteMurray #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4sHWCWPXE3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 22, 2022

ALL STAR HIM — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) January 22, 2022

He should win MIP but the spurs ain’t attractive enough for the media to care https://t.co/sk4paIQjbX — Zÿ The Guÿ (@Z_Clout) January 22, 2022

Should be a Spur for life. Spurs need to build around this guy, a champion in the making @DejounteMurray https://t.co/SPZoIXvNqP — Tyler (@TIPIngram) January 22, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter lauds King James for joining Kobe Bryant, Shaq, and Baylor as the 4th Laker to score 25+ points in 16 straight games

Despite putting up a solid 19.3/8.5/8.9 for the season, due to San Antonio’s poor 17-29 record, we might not be able to see the two-way star lace up for his debut ASG in Cleveland this year.