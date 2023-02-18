“Dennis Rodman Can’t Keep His Hands Off Rebecca Romijn”: Bulls Legend’s GQ cover mocking Janet Jackson was extremely risky

When we think about controversial NBA players whose stories will stand the test of time, Dennis Rodman is among the first names to come to mind.

The Worm has had quite a roller-coaster ride in his 62-year-long life thus far. The Hall of Famer battled a troubled childhood and struggles as an early adult to forge a basketball career.

Working as a sweeper till the age of 21 after high school, Rodman was offered a spot on an NAIA team. His 4 years with the program saw him grow as a player in all aspects, eventually dominating his conference.

Drafted as a second-round pick by the Detroit Pistons, it didn’t take long for him to become a starter. Coach Chuck Daly even traded away star scorer Adrian Dantley to increase his court time.

He made 3 Finals and won 2 championships in Motor City before a trade to San Antonio changed his life. Rodman saw some dark times and even contemplated suicide. Consequentially, his on-court effort suffered, leading to Gregg Popovich trading him away.

However, it wasn’t until his Bulls tenure that Rodman truly embraced his weirdness in public. Despite several arrests and drunken adventures, he resolved to stay true to his self. This didn’t always pay off for him, but it certainly helped his popularity and visibility.

Lionsgate will release a movie on Dennis Rodman’s 48 hours in Las Vegas, per @krolljvar pic.twitter.com/mAfMHMxAtx — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 29, 2022

Also Read – “Hey Dennis Rodman, go rough up Karl Malone!”: When Eric Bischoff asked the Worm to use Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals for a WCW matchup preview

Dennis Rodman had a risque photoshoot for a GQ Cover inspired by a Janet Jackson picture

It was January 1997 when Rodman was pictured alongside Rebecca Romijn on the cover of GQ Magazine. The February edition of the publication had 2 covers for the general public. The risque version circulated for 425,000 recipients, while the safer one was on 300,000 copies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Cano (@iamericcano)

Also Read – “Charles Barkley and Karl Malone were the toughest people to guard”: Dennis Rodman revealed his struggles with matching up against Chuck and ‘The Mailman’

The cover understandably ruffled quite a few feathers. It also established Rodman as a guy who embraced his ‘Bad Boy’ image finally. It was a big step for the star who struggled with a sense of personal identity.

Rodman had had a steamy affair with the Queen of Pop – Madonna – in 1994. He even claims to have been offered a whopping $20 million to father her child. However, their relationship only lasted a couple of months.

Due to his extremely outgoing nature and carefree attitude, the Worm also had a tendency for extravagant acts. He’d give people money, gamble, and party to his heart’s content whenever he felt like it. One never knew his internal struggle till he disclosed it due to his facade.

What is The Worm’s legacy in basketball history?

Despite his off-court drama, Rodman will forever be remembered as perhaps the greatest defender of all time. He also has the title of the most dominant rebounder of all time, certified by his 7 rebounding titles.

He was an integral part of 2 different dynasties, serving as the 3rd star on the Bulls quite late into his 30s. He wore his heart on the sleeve and this endeared him to fans even from later generations.