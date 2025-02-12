NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy: Revisiting the Janet Jackson Incident That Shocked the World

In the history of Super Bowl halftime performances, no moment has been as shocking and infamous as Janet Jackson’s accidental wardrobe malfunction during her 2004 performance. From FCC fines, culture firestorms, and massive media outrage, this was a moment that changed live broadcasts forever. Here’s a look back at what happened.

In 2004, MTV curated a power-packed lineup of Nelly, Diddy, Kid Rock, Janet Jackson, and Justin Timberlake to perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII. The performers were expected to enter the stage in order, with Timberlake and Janet closing the performance.

Things went smoothly until the duo’s set took an unexpected turn when Timberlake began his hit song Rock Your Body. Reports suggest that the creative team had planned for Justin Timberlake to remove part of Janet Jackson’s outfit as a choreographed move. However, the moment didn’t go as intended, leading to unintended nudity that was broadcast to millions of Super Bowl viewers worldwide.

The nudity wasn’t well received by the masses. Janet Jackson’s spokesperson immediately tried to pacify the situation by explaining that the act was a wardrobe malfunction and completely unintentional. Justin Timberlake also chimed in with an apology, asking for forgiveness from the ones offended.

“I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl. It was not intentional and is regrettable.”

Interestingly enough, MTV didn’t sing the same tune as the artists. Through their official statement, they agreed that the incident was unintentional, but they also launched an attack against the artists by revealing that the act “was unrehearsed, unplanned, completely unintentional and was inconsistent with assurances we had about the content of the performance.” Safe to say, everyone was angry.

Unfortunately for the stakeholders, things went from bad to worse when the FCC stepped in. The Federal Communications Commission paid no heed to the apologies, fining the network [CBS] a whopping $550,000 for the incident. Reports suggest that the primary reason for the FCC’s harsh fine was the influx of over half a million complaints.

That said, the fine was eventually voided in 2011. However, the incident triggered two key changes. First, the FCC massively increased its fine for indecency violations, raising it from $27,500 to $325,000.

Secondly, in a bid to stop such incidents from being aired on live TV, many networks decided to execute a five-second delay for select live performances. This move allowed them a last-ditch safeguard against unexpected outcomes.

The biggest victim of this Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction incident, however, was Janet Jackson. From Viacom blacklisting her music to fans turning against her, the “Damita Jo” hitmaker suffered massively. And arguably, through no fault of her own.

Unsurprisingly, the league and its stakeholders have been worried about the Janet Jackson incident happening at the Super Bowl again ever since. In fact, newly appointed Federal Communication Chair, Brendan Carr, went public about this recently, while addressing Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Don’t have a wardrobe malfunction – FCC Chairman’s Only Request To Kendrick Lamar

In his debut appearance at Fox Sports as FCC’s chairman, Carr cheekily hoped that Kendrick Lamar or his surprise cameo acts wouldn’t have a wardrobe malfunction during the performance. Considering the FCC received a flood of complaints during the Janet-Timberlake saga, it’s no surprise that Carr wanted to avoid a repeat to make everyone’s lives easier.

“This is going to be the first Super Bowl where I’m chairman of the FCC. So one ask I have: please no wardrobe malfunctions this Sunday… That’s my only ask. That would ruin my evening,” said Carr.

Kendrick Lamar Performs at Super Bowl 2025

While Lamar & Co. didn’t have a wardrobe malfunction, they did commit a different kind of crime—stealing the show and possibly tarnishing Drake’s public standing.