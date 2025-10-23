When Gilbert Arenas Revealed Damon Jones’ Terrible Gambling Streak

Gambling has become a hot topic in the NBA, but it isn’t exactly a new development. Players have always gambled amongst each other in various card games. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is happy to testify to it. One of these intense games that he was a part of, actually came in the middle of the NBA playoffs with some members of the opposing teams.

In the 2006 NBA playoffs, the Washington Wizards went up against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. Both teams would put forth stellar performances, making for a competitive match-up. In between games, one would imagine players recovering and watching film, while preparing for the next game. That was far from the case.

“We’re gambling during the series,” Arenas said in an interview on VladTV. “Not LeBron, but me, Damon Jones, Larry Hughes, we’re all at LeBron’s place gambling.”

Arenas was in the middle of enemy territory yet nobody batted an eye. Even the interviewer didn’t believe they heard Arenas correctly at first. The three-time All-Star revealed that this wasn’t out of the ordinary during that time.

“Larry was my teammate. He’s there now, so we’re not playing. Who are you hanging out with?” Arenas said.

Arenas didn’t just strive to win on the court. The Wizards star looked to make a good few bucks in the few gambling sessions he had with Cavaliers players. Damon Jones never shied away from Arenas. Unfortunately, his resolve didn’t work out well for him.

“We’re there chilling, beating the s*** out of Damon Jones,” Arenas revealed. “During shootaround, I would yell, ‘The landlord is here!’ I would yell that during the games, right at Damon Jones. I wouldn’t even accept his payment just so I can keep yelling that.”

Jones was a valuable member of that 2005-06 Cavaliers roster. He played every single game of the season while averaging over 25 minutes per game. However, in that series against the Wizards, he didn’t play more than eight minutes in a game. Arenas had a major role in that decision.

“During that series, I would tell the coach, ‘That man owes me money, coach.’ You put him in, I’m going to destroy him,” Arenas said.

It seems that’s exactly what Arenas did. The 6-foot-4 guard would scrap the entire game plan once Jones checked in and focus on dominating his matchup. Fortunately for Jones, he was able to get the last laugh.

In Game 6, the Wizards’ backs were against the wall. They were facing elimination but were up 113-112 with 15 seconds remaining. Arenas headed to the free-throw line with a chance to extend the lead to three points with two free throws.

The 82% free-throw shooter would miss the first one. LeBron James made his way to Arenas and whispered something in his ear while patting him on the chest.

“If you miss this, you know who’s going to end the game,” Arenas recalled. To the dismay of Wizards fans, Arenas would miss the second.

In the following possession, Jones would catch the ball in the deep left corner and connect on a go-ahead jump shot to win the game. All of that money that Jones owed Arenas seemed pale in comparison to the bragging rights he was able to earn with that shot.