‘Could closeline someone in Golden State and not get called!’: Bogut explains how Stephen Curry ran around bad screens, and referees turned a blind eye to it all

Former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry teammate Andrew Bogut opens up on hilarious advantage NBA provided

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are one of the legendary backcourts in NBA history already, so it’s beautiful to get to watch them play together. But while they are fun today, remember when they were just coming up.

The Splash Brothers consistently duped opposing players with their elusive off-ball movement before burying dagger after dagger from outside. Really, it was poetry in motion.

But, no matter how good they looked, we can’t forget that the screeners were a massive part of it all, too. After all, they are the ones that created so many open looks for the two Warriors to attack. However, it seems that there was just a teensy bit of a problem with how they went about things.

Former Warriors big man Andrew Bogut recently got on the Ryen Russillo podcast to talk Golden State. And well, during this episode, he revealed quite the dirty little secret about the franchise’s championship days.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Andrew Bogut admits that not only did he set bad screens, but he also got a major advantage while he was with Stephen Curry and the Warriors

When the Warriors first came up as championship contenders with Steve Kerr’s revolutionary system, countless franchises accused the team of setting bad screens. But, at the time, the authorities just wrote it off, citing jealously as a possible cause for the complaints.

However, as Andrew Bogut reveals, these claims were completely founded in reality. Here is what he said on the matter.

I knew if I was in Milwaukee and I set that I’d foul out in the first quarter, but playing in Golden State, when they started to become that underdog team that was building up, I knew once Steph or Klay got hot, the refs would be in the moment as well.

“I could literally clothesline someone off the next pindown, I know Klay just hit 3 in a row, the crowd’s on their feet as he’s getting his 4th and I could punch somebody in the face on a screen, knock em out and they wouldn’t call it. Klay would get his 4th 3, and even the refs would go “Wow” (and ignore it), it was crazy.”

Now… we’re not saying that the Warriors didn’t deserve their championships. After all, those were some very talented, very high-motored rosters they put together.

But to say these minor bending of rules didn’t help… well, that statement would be something far, far beyond ignorance.

