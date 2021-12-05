Basketball

“Jayson Tatum is the most clutch player this season!”: How the Celtics superstar has trumped the likes of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry to lead the league in crunch time scoring

"Jayson Tatum is the most clutch player this season!": How the Celtics superstar has trumped the likes of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry to lead the league in crunch time scoring
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
“Julius Randle is wrong about Kevin Durant; Giannis is the best player in the world”: Chris Broussard goes against the grain to put Finals MVP over Nets superstar
Next Article
“The Knicks are the number one preference for Damian Lillard”: Stephen A Smith drops a bomb, claims Blazers superstar is open to being a New York Knick
NBA Latest Post
“The Knicks are the number one preference for Damian Lillard”: Stephen A Smith drops a bomb, claims Blazers superstar is open to being a New York Knick
“The Knicks are the number one preference for Damian Lillard”: Stephen A Smith drops a bomb, claims Blazers superstar is open to being a New York Knick

Damian Lillard, according to Stephen A Smith, is open to be a New York Knick…