“When I Put These Goggles On…”: A’ja Wilson Can’t Stop Laughing While Re-Watching Her Championship Press Conference

A’ja Wilson is still on top of the world. The 29-year-old superstar just led the Aces to their third WNBA Championship in four years. On top of that, she took home the league MVP honor for the fourth time in her career. It’s safe to say, that A’ja is already one of the greatest players in the W’s history.

Advertisement

But one thing that nearly outmatches her play on the hardwood is her outlandish behavior during her championship press conferences. This year’s presser was no different. Wilson put on a thick pair of goggles and even introduced a tambourine that she at times used to answer questions. She made it impossible for people to focus on anyone but her, and funnily enough, that was the opposite of her plan.

Kylie Kelce asked A’ja about this hilarious moment in her life during a recent edition of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. Kelce showed the Aces icon a spliced-together clip of her 2025 championship presser. The duo laughed extraordinarily hard before Kelce could even get her first question out. “Do you remember any of this?”

“Yes I do,” stated A’ja, who went on a rant about how she did try to keep it together. “That was something I didn’t do, was get it together. And it’s crazy because before every championship press conference, Chelsea would pull me aside and be like, ‘Aj’a, let’s lock in.’ And I’m like, ‘I got you.'”

While her 2022 and 2023 press conferences were wild, they paled in comparison to her almost Mad Max-esque goggles from 2025. A’ja explained moments later why she decided to face a room filled with sports reporters with them on.

“Let me tighten up, but my eyes were not saying that. So Chelsea was like, ‘Put your goggles on when no one is talking to you.’ And I said, ‘You’re right.’ So in my mind, when I put these goggles on they do not see me. The camera was supposed to pan to someone else, but it didn’t. It stayed on me.”

Honestly, that tracks. Whether it’s because of nerves or just silliness, Wilson probably thought that if she didn’t have to see the journalists, they would leave her be. The opposite happening not only adds to the hilarity, but also perfectly sums up Wilson’s career. Impossible to ignore.

“The tambourine, it was supposed to speak for me. Once again, I was off the mark,” she added. Kelce then came up with an idea for A’ja if she ever gets to do a fourth championship presser. “I think the tambourine is the perfect segue to a full drum set. I think if someone wheels you in a drum set, that would be outstanding,” claimed Kelce.

“That would be clean,” responded the Finals MVP. Oh boy. With how great A’ja and the Aces have been playing, there’s a good chance that we see a full on drum set in 2026. She might not be Jack White, feels as though Wilson might take up drum lessons over the offseason to prove what a vital threat she can be in the music world as well.

It is things like this that have made The W grow. The game has always had killers on the court, and by no question, Wilson is a killer. Her game-winner in Game 3 to give the Aces a 3-0 lead was the icing on the cake. The thing that makes it so fantastic is that Wilson has a personality as big as Anthony Edwards or even Magic Johnson. What’s better? She’s still got her best years ahead of her.