“S**t Shouldn’t Happen”: Patrick Beverley Deems Jordan Poole-Led Wizards a ‘S**t Show’, Suggests They Need Veterans for Damage Control

The Washington Wizards, currently on a 5-game freefall, have started the season with a 2-10 record and an unsettled, young roster. With the likes of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma as the main men, the Wizards have struggled for consistency and have had consistent interior defense issues. Recently, veteran Philadelphia 76ers star Patrick Beverley called the franchise a “sh*t show,” claiming that they appear to be in dire need of some veterans.

Talking about Jordan Poole seemingly not paying attention to the coach during a timeout in their recent loss to the Nets, Beverley claimed that such things simply do not happen with great players on the team, during a recent appearance on his Pat Bev podcast.

“Sh*t show. I mean, they lose a ton of games. Sh*t shouldn’t happen. IDGAF who you are. [With] The greats [on the team]-that does not happen. You need good vets,” Beverley said, suggesting that the Wizards were struggling due to a lack of experience on the roster.

Kyle Kuzma (28) and Tyus Jones (27) are the Wizards’ most experienced starters with Delon Wright injured, and the likes of Gallinari and Mike Muscala coming off the bench. Beverley stated that in such a situation, a true veteran would simply have been guiding his teammates to lock in, especially when they were in dire need of wins.

“Like, you don’t do that. Like come on, you all lock in. Everyone lock in, we need to get this win,” Beverley added, suggesting that the Wizards’ young stars tend to be distracted, especially when their team needs them the most. This has resulted in the Wizards letting go of some huge leads, as well as some tragic fourth-quarter performances that have resulted in some soft losses.

The Washington Wizards were expected to start the season strongly

The way the Wizards have started the season has concerned fans and analysts alike. A trade for Jordan Poole was expected to result in a lethal duo between him and Kyle Kuzma. This was in addition to a front-office shakeup as well as the departures of multiple stars such as Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Todd, Kendrick Nunn, and Quenton Jackson, who were all deemed surplus to requirements.

The Wizards last made the playoffs in the 2020-21 season and have attracted consistent criticism since then. Kevin Garnett recently likened Jordan Poole to James Harden, claiming that both players were simply not performing up to their potential.

Paul Pierce, on the other hand, posted a tweet claiming that Poole was simply finding out how difficult being the top star in an NBA franchise could prove to be. Whether in need of experience, or time, the Wizards have continuously struggled thus far despite having enough talent to produce a record better than what they have managed thus far.