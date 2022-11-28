Charles Barkley Once Called 3 Year Senior Dominique Wilkins his Childhood Idol and Shocked Shaquille O’Neal and Co

Charles Barkley is one of one. Not just because of how he played the game of basketball, but even as a person. Unintentionally or maybe with some willingness that we are unaware of, either way, the TNT analyst is one of the funniest men on the planet.

Since he has taken the desk job on Inside the NBA after he retired from the NBA in 2000, The Chuckster has made the TNT show one of the most entertaining shows not just among sports shows but on television as a whole.

And we are here to bring up one of the instances that will make you understand how he does it. Let’s get to it.

Also read: Hey Candace Parker, You Almost Look As Good As I Do Baby”: When Charles Barkley tried to Shoot his Shot With 6ft 4’ WNBA Superstar

When Charles Barkley blatantly said he used to watch Dominique Wilkins as a kid

It has been 22 years since he started his second stint in front of the camera, and this time with a microphone instead of a basketball, but Sir Charles Barkley is still as tenacious as he was on the court.

But that tenacity does not allow him to call a man who is just 3 years older than him, his idol as a kid. We are talking about, the Human Highlight Reel, Dominique Wilkins here. And Barkley once said he, as a kid, driving his Big Wheel, watched Wilkins dunk on the 76ers and ‘broke his big wheel.’

Watch the hilarious in the embed below which is a tribute to Wilkins by the legend of the games right before the inauguration of his statue in Atlanta.

Kenny “the Jet” Smith was in such shock that could not even put it in words together, and so were Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson but they did a better job of hiding it.

Maybe he does it intentionally, or perhaps he broke his head as a kid and not his ‘big wheel’. We will never know. But we can enjoy and appreciate his sense of humor.

Wilkins was drafted just two years before Chuck

Arguably the most atrocious dunker of all time, Nique, came into the league in 1982, just two years before Barkley’s draft which makes this even more fun.

So technically, Barkley was in college when Wilkins started playing in the league. Safe to say, he was not driving a ‘Big Wheel’ and instead a four-wheel when Dominique would have dunked on any NBA team for the first time.

Also read: “LeBron James Shouldn’t Be Looking For Another Ring!”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Claimed Lakers Superstar Has Proven His Greatness