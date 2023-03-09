When Is Kevin Durant Coming Back From Injury? Grade 2 Ankle Sprain Recovery Time

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns pulled the plug on two pillars in their young core and traded Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. Durant asked out of Brooklyn privately to avoid being scrutinized by fans for leaving yet another situation and had the Nets work with the Suns exclusively.

After having gotten traded to the Suns, KD wouldn’t make his debut right away. He had been out since early January as he was tending to an MCL sprain he had suffered in a game against the Miami Heat. He would make his official Suns debut against the Charlotte Hornets, pitching in 22 points in a comfortable win.

He’s since played every single game for the Suns except for last night’s game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. The reason for this would be because he turned his left ankle during warmups while going for a lay-up, ruling him out for the bout.

How long will Durant’s grade 2 ankle sprain take to heal?

Kevin Durant, after turning his ankle to what seemed like a near 90 degree angle, actually continued to get shots up on that same ankle for another 10 minutes. He would then leave the hardwood and not return to start the game, having been replaced by Torrey Craig in the starting lineup.

While the Suns went on to win the game off the back of Devin Booker’s 44 points, Durant’s injury lingers over the organization. Now, it has been reported that Phoenix fears the ‘Slim Reaper’ may miss the remainder of the regular season and the start of the Playoffs with a grade 2 ankle sprain.

Grade 2 ankle sprains take about 4-6 weeks to heal as the ligament needs close to a month to a month and a half’s time to heal. The ankle sprain can be described as ‘moderate’. While Durant may be in the clear for any major structural damage as of now, it’s safe to say that the Suns will have to fight for homecourt advantage without their best player.

