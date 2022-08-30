Kevin Garnett, who was pays $192,000 a month to ex-wife, was also sued over a secret child by his girlfriend

Kevin Garnett had a rough run in with both his ex-wife and his ex-girlfriend when they sued him for separate reasons involving the same child.

The Celtics star has had a phenomenal NBA career. Garnett changed the game in terms of what it meant to be a power forward. He came in with a style of play that ushered in a new wave of power forwards, one based around Tim Duncan’s game.

He was a defense-first player, but The Big Ticket could get his own when he needed to. He was mobile, could drill the midrange, and he had a great post game.

All told, Garnett was a very versatile big who would thrive in today’s game and dominated the slow paced era of the 2000s. He grew into a superstar with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and then, with Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo, he won it all with the Celtics.

Kevin Garnett was sued by his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend

Garnett’s ex-girlfriend and ex-wife both sued him over the same child, in different ways. Firstly, Garnett and his ex-wife Brandi filed for divorce in 2017 after being married for 14 years.

Brandi demanded primary custody of their two daughters. In 2019, she upped the ante by demanding $146,000 per month in spousal support and another $46,000 per month for child support, for a total of $192,000.

However, Garnett’s ex, Necat Akman, also sued KG over a secret child two years after his divorce with Brandi. According to the LA superior court, he was hit with a petition for custody.

Akman claimed that Garnett had already claimed paternity and was not going to ask him for a DNA test. The child in question is Naya Garnett.

“[Garnett] and I have signed a voluntary declaration of parentage or paternity regarding the minor children, and no action regarding the children has been filed in any other court,” Akman said.

She hasn’t specified what kind of custody she’s demanding, but she does demand Garnett support her financially and “contribute to add-on expenses incurred by [Akman] on behalf of [Naya,] including but not limited to uninsured medical expenses, childcare costs relating to [Akman’s] employment, payment of preschool and private school tuition, extracurricular activities.”

