Gary Vitti Opens Up on Pau Gasol’s Complete Professionalism Despite Lakers Pushing Him Out

Being a part of the Los Angeles Lakers for over 30 years, Gary Vitti has some amazing stories to share, and recently, he spoke about Pau Gasol, a perhaps underrated Purple and Gold icon, who was Kobe Bryant’s trusted deputy in the Mamba’s later years. Gasol didn’t last in LA as long as Bryant did. But in the time he spent there, he carved a special place in the hearts of fans.

Advertisement

Gasol was a Laker between 2008 and 2014. So, he oversaw the arrival of Mike D’Antoni in 2012, who didn’t quite see the Spaniard as an integral cog in his system. Gasol was a dominant big man who was great at doing low-post work, but D’Antoni, a coach famous for relying on fast-paced basketball, relegated him to a different role.

Gasol, of course, wasn’t small. He was 7-feet tall and weighed 250 pounds, and by 2013, he was out of the starting five. Most stars in the league we know would throw a fit or demand trades in such situations. And Gasol did go public to state he wasn’t happy with how things were going. But Vitti revealed in an interview with Lakers legend Byron Scott just how professional the ex-Barcelona man truly was.

“He was extremely professional about it, but trust me, I know,” said Vitti, before empathizing with Gasol. “He was not happy about it. Why would you… Take my strength away?”

Gasol did not remain a part of the Lakers for much longer. Reportedly, he was offered a deal, but understandably, he chose to continue his NBA career elsewhere, which is why he joined the Chicago Bulls. But before that, there were more controversies surrounding his departure.

D’Antoni didn’t want Gasol, and the Lakers were looking to ship him off in a trade to the New Orleans Hornets. Chris Paul and former Laker Lamar Odom were poised to replace him. But the move got rescinded, because the Hornets (before NOLA became the Pelicans) were owned by the NBA, and commissioner David Stern rejected it for “basketball reasons”.

Vitti revealed how neither Gasol nor Odom recovered from this debacle. But he does go on to praise Gasol further.

“Pau is infinitely better at handling it,” the legendary trainer continued. “This is not to knock Lamar, because I love Lamar… but Pau, extremely talented guy, and it [the situation] was not handled well, in my opinion.”

“I think the fans look at him and say, he was soft. He was not soft, he was a finesse player. He was not a banger… But I know he was tough because of what he played with. Pau didn’t need you to go public and tell everyone he was hurt, he was sick…”

So, Gasol, relatively quietly, navigated this rather difficult stretch in his career with grace. He’s considered a legend at the Lakers, and rightfully so. He helped them win two Championships (2009 and 2010) and is a huge reason behind Bryant‘s late-career success.

Things may have ended badly between the two. But today, Gasol is immortalized in the Crypto.com Arena. His #16 jersey is up in the rafters.