When Is Kevin Durant Gonna Play His First Game For Phoenix Suns?

News of Kevin Durant getting traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns has NBA fans salivating at the prospect of another Big 3.

The Brooklyn Nets circa 2019-2023 represent yet another case of a failed superteam. It is their second foiled superteam attempt in the span of 10 years. Previous owner Mikhail Prokhorov had tried an experiment by trading for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2013.

The Nets are once again shorn of their own first-round picks following the departures of Harden, Kyrie and KD. However, they have more draft capital than their previous rebuild, in addition to a much better roster.

Nevertheless, the ill-fated Big 3 era of the Nets will long be cited as a precautionary tale for NBA GMs. It will serve as a lesson not to pursue mercurial talents like Kyrie with too much aplomb.

At the same time, the Phoenix Suns have gotten their own version of a Big 3 going now. While Chris Paul is on his last legs, KD is still in his prime, as is Devin Booker.

When will Kevin Durant play his first game for the Suns?

Kevin Durant last played an NBA game on January 8th, having to exit from a Nets win over Miami. He suffered an MCL sprain in an inadvertent collision with Jimmy Butler.

The Suns are yet to release a statement regarding KD’s medical status. The 13-time All-Star had expressed his desire to take part in the festivities at Salt Lake City next weekend.

However, with no timetable released yet, Suns fans will likely have to wait a bit longer to see the 4-time scoring champion in their colors. There’s quite a good chance that KD only makes his Suns debut after the All-Star weekend.

It should be a good thing for the Suns, who’ve been bogged down by injuries already. Both Devin Booker and Chris Paul have missed extended time this year and Phoenix needs to stay fresh for a deep playoff run.

Are the Phoenix Suns favorites now with KD on their team?

Phoenix has moved to 2nd place on the betting charts following the Durant trade. The reasons are understandable – in a team alongside the Point God, doubling KD is well-nigh impossible.

What with Devin Booker and his 27 ppg scoring punch accompanying Durant, this is a great opportunity for him to net a 3rd career championship alongside a 3rd Finals MVP trophy.

Teams like defending champions Golden State floundering this year serves only to ease their championship route.