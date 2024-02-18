When is Michael Jordan’s Birthday and Other FAQs About MJ’s Age

Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

When is Michael Jordan’s Birthday?

Michael Jordan was born on February 17, 1963. He turned 61 years old in 2024 and the former Bulls guard received an outpour of love from the NBA fraternity on his birthday.

How old was Michael Jordan when he was drafted into the NBA?

Michael Jordan was 21 years old when he was picked #3 by the Chicago Bulls during the 1984 draft. As a junior at the University of North Carolina, he was an early draft entrant.

How old was Michael Jordan when he won his first MVP?

Michael Jordan was 25 years old when he nabbed his first MVP Award in 1988.

This was the same year when he won the Defensive Player of the Year, the scoring title, and the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest too.

How old was Michael Jordan when he won his first championship?

Michael Jordan was 28 years old when he won his first NBA championship in 1991. He and his Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games as MJ won his first Finals MVP.

How old was Michael Jordan when he first retired?

During his first retirement in 1993, Michael Jordan was 30 years old. Jordan left the Bulls to pursue a pro-baseball career where he had to start with minor league baseball.

How old was MJ when he returned to the NBA after playing Baseball?

Michael Jordan was 34 years old when he returned to the NBA after a short minor-league baseball stint with Birmingham Barons, which is MLB’s Chicago White Sox affiliate. On March 18, 1995, during a press conference, MJ shocked the NBA world by declaring “I’m back”.

How old was Michael Jordan when he won his last MVP award?

Michael Jordan was 35 years old when he won his fifth MVP in 1998. This marked the second time in three seasons that MJ won the honor.

How old was Michael Jordan when he retired for the second time?

Michael Jordan was 35 years old when he announced his second retirement. He decided to call it quits after his sixth title and also allegedly had major differences with the Chicago Bulls management.

How old was Michael Jordan when he played for the Wizards?

Michael Jordan was 38 years old when he returned to the NBA with the Washington Wizards in 2001. He was serving as a basketball executive for the team before making his comeback and his opinions weighed the most in terms of roster configuration and coaching hires.

How old was Michael Jordan when he retired for the last time?

Michael Jordan was 40 years he retired for the third and final time from the NBA. He tallied 20 points per game in his final season and ensured that he put up over 20 points a game during each of his 15 seasons in the league.