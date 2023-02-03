When Jayson Tatum Was Disgusted By LaMelo Ball’s Lack of Defense, Resulting in Serious Disrespect

Jan 14, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics franchise has been graced with many greats of the sport. From Bill Russel to Magic Johnson. So for Jasum Tatum to become the Garden’s new gladiator is a big deal. But the young man is embracing his role well.

Just the other night, Tatum dropped a 50-bomb on the Charlette Hornets. Leading the Celtics to a commanding victory. The fans in Boston have finally chosen their general on the floor. Their city’s hope of bringing The Larry Obrian Trophy home seems bright.

Jayson also is a protege of Kobe, which gives him the touch of his master. Mentored by Kobe, Tatum shows it in his demeanor on the court. Talking trash to anyone as he hits fade-away jumpers from 20 feet out. Tatum has a little Mamba in him.

Just the other night All-Star guard LaMelo was featured on Tatum’s highlight as he banked a ridiculous shot over Melo to ceil off his 51-point night.

Read Also: “Jayson Tatum is the Future of this League”: Klay Thompson Opens Up on Facing Boston Celtics Post 2022 NBA Finals

Tatum stares down LaMelo as he ceils off his 51-point masterpiece

The NBA has a rich history of trash-talking, posters, ankle breakers, and stare-downs. With great scoring performances every other night, someone is always being put on a poster or a highlight reel.

Being a star doesn’t exclude you from gracing someone else’s highlight reel. Just ask LaMelo Ball. The youngest ball brother recently fell prey to Boston guard Jayson Tatum’s fadeaway bank shot.

The Hornets played Jayson and the Boston Celtics on Martin Luther King Day. The rich history of the event added to the atmosphere as all 6 games saw multiple 30-point performances from the likes of LeBron, Kyrie, Joel Embid, and Damian Lillard.

Jayson Tatum put on a show for everyone as he dropped a career-defining 51 points. Tatum dropped an efficient 50, on a 15-23 shooting split. The Celtic guard topped off his performance with a fade-away 3-pointer while faking out LeMelo’s ball. This made for a brutal highlight as the Celtics closed the curtains to the contest soon after.

This might be the Celtic’s year as Boston clinches the top spot

The Boston Celtics are off to a hot start and have been steamrolling through the whole NBA. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have led the Celtics to the top of a stacked Eastern Conference.

The Celtics came very close last year to winning the chip but came up short to the Golden State Warriors in a slugfest of a final. The young team has added many necessary pieces since and is looking like the favorites to make it out of the east back-to-back.

It would be interesting to see if Tatum can lead the team to a Championship as he is now in the driver’s seat. With the league transitioning from The LeBron- Steph era into the Tatum, Luka, and Embid era, it will be interesting to see which of these young talents will emerge as the new king of the NBA.