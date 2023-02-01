When Kobe Bryant Gave Young Larry Nance Jr. His Silent Respect After Nasty Poster vs Stephen Curry

Kobe Bryant rarely gave his approval. The famously stoic ‘Black Mamba’ refused to show his approval until the job was done. But sometimes, some moments are so astounding that even Bryant was impressed. One such moment was when a young Larry Nance Jr. dunked on a hapless Golden State Warriors team including Stephen Curry.

The nasty poster threw the entire Lakers bench into a frenzy. However, it was Kobe’s silent nod of approval that stood out. Larry Nance Jr. defied the laws of physics in this play. D’Angelo Russell going crazy, and Steph Curry unable to do anything. This clip has it all, making it an authentic classic

Kobe’s Seal of Approval

In a play that saw a young Larry Nance Jr. posterize the Golden State Warriors, there were many notable moments. Of course, setting aside the dunk itself, there is among the Warriors team a Stephen Curry on his way to an incredible season. Perhaps, it was the sheer quality of the opposition and the quality of the dunk itself that made Bryant cave in.

Remember, Kobe’s iconic dictum was that celebrations should be only after the job was done. So, when he nodded in approval, it felt historic. There was flailing or jumping, just a blank stare, and an impressed face. Which, to be fair, was almost the same by his standards.

However, the clip is not without the usual over-the-top celebrations. A dunk of such quality is bound to send any team into celebratory overload. This time, D’Angelo Russell was the one who was hyped up. Russell’s celebration in the video is a complete contrast to Kobe’s muted one.

What Happened After

Larry Nance Jr. was then a young player, freshly drafted from the 2015 draft class. Along with D’Angelo Russell, he was part of a larger plan. With an aging squad on their hands, the Lakers planned to build a younger team. The core of the team would contain Russell and Nance Jr.

However, even the best-laid plans can go astray.

The Lakers’ plan failed and the players would depart. D’Angelo would be transferred to the Brooklyn Nets and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Kobe’s tragic death, the dunk and the reaction feel like a throwback to a better time. The gravity-defying dunk is a feat of incredible athleticism. What makes it even better of course is that it was against a championship-quality team. Even the Black Mamba could appreciate that.