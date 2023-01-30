“I like his attitude”: Kobe Bryant Attacked Michael Jordan From the Get-go During His First All-Star Game in New York

Kobe Bryant, a ruthless competitor himself was always in the shadow of one NBA great, Michael Jordan. And all of it started when the two met during the 1998 All-Star game.

The NBA’s All-Star games are the places where the legends of the sport collide with the new generation. It is a rite of passage and one where youngsters often try and show that they belong in the arena.

Every young player comes with a virile attitude. Kobe Bryant was no different. It had just been two years since he started playing and he had already taken a dramatic leap.

The Lakers guard was averaging a cool 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists for the 1997-98 season. This meant that he was selected as a starter for the Western Conference team.

And he would inevitably have to go up against Michael Jordan.

Kobe Bryant took the battle to Michael Jordan

If there is one thing you need to know about Kobe is that, he doesn’t shy away from any challenges. Even if that challenge is to play against Jordan during his prime.

Kobe looked up to Michael and wanted him to respect him. There was only one way he could do it, by pushing Jordan. And he did.

“It was fun,” Jordan talked about the challenge with Bryant. “I was trying to fend him off as much as I could. He came at me pretty early. If I see someone that’s maybe sick or whatever you’ve got to attack him. I like his attitude.” He added.

All of this would be great for the battle. But remember, this was MJ in his absolute prime. There was nothing Bryant could do that would stop him. Or faze him.

Michael Jordan is the 1998 All-Star game MVP

Despite Bryant’s enthusiasm and tenacity, Jordan would finish with a game-high 23 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and 3 steals. He would also lead the game with 10 field goals made, and in minutes played. MJ was named the All-Star MVP.

Bryant himself had a great game, he would collect 18 points and 6 rebounds over 22 minutes.

Later Bryant would go on to dominate in the late 90s and the 2000s. He racked up 5 championships is often considered the greatest Laker and is consistently named in the top 5 players of all time.

