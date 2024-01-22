Amid Lakers Trade Rumors, Fans Fear the Worst Following D’Angelo Russell’s Somber Reaction: “Why Were D’lo and Rui in Tears”

Are the Los Angeles Lakers emotionally exhausted or are some players sensing that they will be traded soon? Such speculations have become rife ever since a Lakers fan posted a clip on X (formerly Twitter) where D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura appear to be crying. This clip led to speculations about the management trading them away before the midseason trade deadline. Amidst these speculations, Lakers fans took to X and gave their take on the matter.

Advertisement

In the clip, D’Angelo Russell appears in a somber mood and Rui Hachimura also appears gutted at the tail-end. This clip came after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 134:110 with D’Angelo Russell leading the way with 34 points. The guard has found his shot lately and has been hitting the 20+ range consistently while shooting at a high percentage.

However, the interpretation of crying was linked to a possible trade because of Russell’s earlier struggles. In another interpretation, perhaps the guard is emotional because he has found what he was missing, and getting a win these days has become a luxury for the sloppy Lakers. But as per a Lakers fan, it will soon be curtains for these two. The fan wrote,

Advertisement

“Why were D’lo and Rui in tears after tonight’s Lakers game…. Something is going on“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJakeonX/status/1749310792497868966?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



On a similar line, a gutted fan opined that Russell’s days are numbered and therefore, he is lamenting his probable departure.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZachLavineSZN8/status/1749348344143466907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, a fantasy enthusiast came up with a trade idea. The user suggested D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura can help the Lakers fetch Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, and Andre Drummond.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TuckFitter3/status/1749312079427948846?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Apart from that, a user didn’t understand the logic behind trading Hachimura and Russell.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Underrated_Dom/status/1749311214776123614?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since they are a barely 50% win team despite having two of the best players, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, a lot of Lakers fans believe that they need to change weapons around the duo. According to the murmurs, the Lakers are in the hunt for DeJounte Murray and Zach LaVine. For that, they may part ways with two established guards in the rotation. So, what is the weight of these rumors?

Are the Lakers seeking a change in their guard duties?

Last season, the Lakers reached the West Finals despite being a seventh-seeded squad. After a midseason trade to ship off Russell Westbrook and bring in D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers improved their shooting. They also capitalized on the rise of Austin Reaves. The electrified squad reached the West Finals as Anthony Davis was in complete defensive control and LeBron James was dominating like he always does.

Therefore, the team came in with a lot of hope which was sparkled after the squad lifted the inaugural In-Season Tournament cup in December 2023. Since then, things have been downhill. To improve the situation, the squad is again being linked to the Chicago Bulls’ premier scorer Zach LaVine. There are speculations that the teams want a defensive upgrade and 2022 steals leader, Atlanta Hawks guard DeJounte Murray can be the answer. Both Bulls and Hawks have had sub-par seasons and can court offers around their key players.

Therefore, if these two Eastern squads want value, they can opt for an established scorer D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura who has been struggling with injuries but showcased his high caliber during the last playoffs. Murray and LaVine are defensive upgrades over these players and are also versatile scorers. Therefore, the Lakers can receive a huge boost if even one of these comes to LA.

But their choice may not be limited to just these two. The Lakers are also eyeing veteran point guards to fill the hole. Among these choices, Gary Trent Jr. is a strong defender and Tyus Jones can make some great playmaking contributions. Malcolm Brogdon is a bonafide defender and scorer whereas veteran Spencer Dinwiddie is also in sight.

However, considering Russell’s latest rhythm and Hachimura’s injury troubles, would the management be patient? They were praised by none other than Magic Johnson for their offseason moves after all.