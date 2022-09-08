When Shaquille O’Neal bought furniture worth $5300 for his $16 million Miami house

Shaquille O’Neal sold his Orlando house for $11 million and bought a new one in Miami for a whopping $16 million!

Shaquille O’Neal is larger than basketball. Frankly, to limit his name to just being a former NBA legend is an insult to Shaq’s legacy.

This is not meant as an offense to any former or current NBA star. This is merely a testament to the Big Aristotle’s character growth.

O’Neal is a man of many talents. Granted he is one of the most formidable centers that ever played. But to claim that to be his only achievement is incredibly unfair to his hustle, even after retirement.

The man has a doctorate in education after all. And not the honorary kind that universities bestow upon stars for publicity. Shaq earned his degree, worked for it, and wrote a thesis to pass it.

There aren’t more than a handful of athletes who have actually explored themselves post-retirement as much as Shaq has. Much of his exploration has been fruitful.

As an entrepreneur, his success helped him up his net worth to an impressive $400 million. His knack for investing in good products and businesses has made him exceptionally successful and rich.

So it’s only natural for O’Neal to buy super expensive things from time to time. He made one such extravagant purchase in 2021.

Also Read: $35 million Lonzo Ball would never take LeBron James for granted following Lakers trade

Shaquille O’Neal bought a house in Miami and went furniture shopping

In 2021, Shaq decided to sell his place in Orlando and moved to Miami where he bought a brand new house. Though why he decided to sell that extravagant mansion in Orlando is a mystery. Maybe because of the beaches.

Without digressing further, it’s important to note that Diesel sold his previous crib which included a theatre and a full-sized basketball court for $11 million. It took Shaq 5 different agents, 3 years, and a discount of roughly $17 million to finally sell it.

The Lakers legend put in $5 million more and bought another gargantuan house for $16 million in Miami. The house has an inbuilt theatre and a pool amongst other grandiose facilities.

True to himself, after buying a damn expensive property, Shaq bought the most basic furniture. To be fair to him, his house was already loaded. Still, spending only $5312 on the furniture is too pocket friendly.

Maybe that’s what the 15-time All-Star prefers. Knowing went to go overboard and when to hold onto his pocket is a trait of a good entrepreneur and we all know Shaq is a brilliant one.

Do you think O’Neal should have bought more expensive furniture?

Also Read: Valued at $6.3 million, Bronny James continues to fuel the hype train with a two-footed tomahawk dunk!