“Nikola Jokic, by definition of MVP, is the most valuable player this season”: The Joker’s recent form and stats show how the 2021 MVP is the most impactful player in the NBA

The 2021 MVP, Nikola Jokic, is still at number four in the MVP race this season, despite being the most impactful player by a big margin.

Stephen Curry might be en route to yet another unanimous MVP. There is no doubt he’s been incredible. Averaging over 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists, he’s also approaching Ray Allen’s record of all-time threes made. He’ll be doing it in around 510 fewer games than the Hall of Fame sharpshooter.

The Warriors are also the team with the second-most wins in the NBA, even without Klay Thompson. Everything is going right for 2016’s Unanimous MVP.

But that is making things unfair for the 2021 MVP. Nikola Jokic is having an even better season for the Denver Nuggets, than the last one. And though the Nuggets are just the seventh-best team in the West with a 13-13 record, The Joker has been nothing short of amazing.

Nikola Jokic is better than when he won MVP last season and it’s simply not getting talked about enough. 🃏 pic.twitter.com/42zTuNfP0G — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) December 11, 2021

Nikola Jokic is a level above other MVPs on impact

The 6’11 Serbian has been sensational without his offensive supports Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Junior. Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season making and breaking several records every other game.

Joker’s impact on a game is much higher than the second-best player on the list, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nuggets have outscored teams by 13.4 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the court. They are -15.7 with him off. That 29.1 difference is by far the biggest in the NBA (Giannis is 2nd with 22.5). Nikola Jokic, by this definition, is the most valuable player this season. pic.twitter.com/98Q6J3SkG6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 12, 2021

MVP award has been historically given to the players performing the best in the league and keeping their team in Playoffs contention, irrespective of position on the table.

And although Jokic is top-4 in the MVP race, he can easily make a case of being the best candidate by far. That said, it’s just been 26-games and there’s enough time for each candidate to make their case.

But it’s on the voters to keep an open mind for every player in the race, irrespective of the team they play for and where it stands on the table unless they are in Playoffs contention.

A quick reminder, Russell Westbrook was the MVP in 2017 with OKC finishing sixth in the West.