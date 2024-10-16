When Tyler Herro Got Powerpuff Girls and His Miami Heat Jersey Tattooed on His Stomach

After a difficult campaign where he missed 40 games, Heat star Tyler Herro has been hard at work in the offseason, preparing for a bounce-back year to help his team embark on another deep playoff run. He has spent a lot of time in the gym working on his game, but he has seemingly spent as many hours at tattoo parlors. The 24-year-old has plenty of new ink on his abdominal area, including a Powerpuff Girls character.

Content producer and Herro’s good friend Trey Mena shared photos of the young guard’s new tattoos on his social media profiles. Across the upper portion of his stomach, he has gotten tattoos of his jerseys from Whitnall High School, the University of Kentucky, and the Miami Heat. The lower portion has a vintage car, the Milwaukee Brewers logo, and Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls.

Tyler Herro got his high school, college, and NBA jersey along with a powerpuff girl on his stomach ✍️ (via @MenaTrey) pic.twitter.com/XmE2HBnEtp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2024

The Buttercup tattoo certainly caught a lot of fans on social media off-guard and took the sheen away from his tribute to his former teams and the Heat.

Herro’s homage to his career

The Heat star’s jersey tattoos are an insight into his basketball journey. He had an exceptional career at Whitnall High School. In his senior year, he earned a First-Team All-State nod after averaging 32.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game. He tallied over 2,000 points in his high school career.

Despite filling up the stat sheet, Herro was only a four-star recruit in the 2018 recruitment class. However, Kentucky coach John Calipari was keen on having him on his team and offered him a scholarship which he accepted.

At Kentucky, the guard had a solid season. He averaged 14 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and helped his alma mater make it to the Elite Eight stage of the NCAA Tournament. After one year in college, Herro declared for the 2019 NBA Draft and was picked 13th overall by the Heat.

The franchise drafted him as a future starter, but he exceeded all expectations in his rookie year. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the regular season before taking his game up a notch in the playoffs. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, he broke the franchise record for most points in a playoff game by a rookie with 37.

He was critical in their run to the NBA Finals, where they lost 4-2 to the Lakers. Herro continued to develop and in 2022, he won the Sixth Man of the Year award and was rewarded with a four-year, $130 million contract extension. Injuries have limited his impact over the past two seasons but he’ll look to have a massive year in the upcoming campaign.