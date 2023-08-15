“Paul Pierce, That’s Your Dawg!”: Stephen A Smith Reasons His ‘Harsh’ Comments for Former Celtics Champion After ‘Girlfriend for a Day’ Episode

Stephen A. Smith recently made an appearance on Paul George’s show, Podcast P. In the latest episode, he discussed a variety of topics. One of these topics surrounded the emergence of the “New Media”. Spearheaded by players like PG13, JJ Redick, Draymond Green, and more, Stephen A. is excited about this revolution. However, he does take issue with certain things. And, the appearance of Paul Pierce on Kevin Garnett‘s podcast, for the infamous”Girlfriend for the Day” live stream did not sit well with him.

During Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Kevin Garnett held a special live stream of his KG Certified podcast. On the stream, Paul Pierce made an appearance, where he was clearly inebriated. Taking control of the show, Pierce rambled on about a variety of unrelated topics. One of which included a website that allows people to hire girlfriends. This obviously wasn’t something fans were expecting to see and made Stephen A. rather unhappy.

Stephen A. Smith explains why he is unhappy with Paul Pierce and his appearance on Kevin Garnett’s podcast

Paul Pierce caused a lot of havoc when he appeared on the KG Certified podcast. And, this prompted a very harsh response from Stephen A. Smith. Smith, on his own podcast, blasted The Truth for his lack of tact during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He criticized him for his behavior and his obvious disorderliness.

Months later, he has now justified his criticism of Paul George’s show, explaining that there are certain things that just shouldn’t be done. Going into detail about the situation, he claimed that he was unhappy with Pierce’s demeanor. In particular, the fact that he was making things difficult for Kevin Garnett.

Not only did he make Garnett look bad on live stream, but his mannerisms certainly would have had an effect on The Big Ticket’s reputation. He spoke about how there are rules to working in show business. And, if Pierce is incapable of following them, then he shouldn’t be ruining things for his “dawg” KG, who, has established quite a platform for himself working with SHOWTIME, ESPN, TNT, and more.

“There are rules and regulations that come with it. You deal with it or you don’t! But, when it’s your boy and you on the set with him and you all zooted…come on bro! I wasn’t trying to get at Paul Pierce, I’m like, ‘Yo, that’s your dawg…you know he don’t want that!'”

While many can hope that Pierce will change, some still believe that the likelihood of that is near zero. After all, this isn’t the first time he has done something like this.

Pierce was fired from ESPN after hosting an IG Live that featured strippers

Paul Pierce has had a lot of mishaps when it comes to his work in the entertainment business. His appearance on KG’s show aside, The Truth’s most infamous appearance was on an IG Live. Explaining the situation on the I Am Athlete podcast, Pierce was smoking, and drinking with strippers in the background.

This did not sit well with ESPN, with whom he was working at the time, as they promptly fired him for the same. A while later, Pierce justified his actions and claimed he was only let go because of Disney’s morals clause.

It was a rough situation for all involved and is the primary reason why he doesn’t make that many appearances on TV anymore. Hopefully, his appearance on Garnett’s podcast will be the last time he appears in such a manner.