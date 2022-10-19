When did LeBron James change to 6 from 23? A Homage to Bill Russell or a Return to Miami Roots? 

The NBA season is well and truly here and the question on everyone’s mind is, when did LeBron James change to 6 from 23? And why?

To quickly answer your question, LeBron James has been wearing the no.6 since the start of the 2021-22 season. He changed it hand the no. 23 over to Anthony Davis, who wore it in NOLA.

Like the passing of the reigns of sorts, James’ number change came about a time when he was entering his 19th season. Davis was just coming off a struggling year and it looked as though he was ready to take on the iconic number.

Alas, things didn’t fall into place and an injury-plagued season saw the Lakers not even make it to play-in contention. LeBron James has still held onto the no.6 and this year, it has gained more meaning.

LeBron James will be the last Lakers player to ever wear No. 6. pic.twitter.com/ordIvDWBBO — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 11, 2022

When did LeBron James change to 6? A history of his jersey number.

Throughout his career, LeBron has pivoted from no.23 to no.6 and back. But this year, his second with no.6 in LA, has more significance. Bill Russell, perhaps the most winningest NBA legend of all time, passed away. And he used to wear no.6.

The NBA in his honor has decided to retire the number league-wide. And only the current players who are wearing the no.6 are allowed to continue wearing it.

But LeBron is also close to eclipsing an all-time record and doing so while wearing the no.6 is nothing short of legendary. As time rolls on, we will see players around the league give their tributes to the late great Bill Russell, LeBron is already doing it every day.

LeBron James is hoping to honor Bill Russell’s legacy by wearing No. 6.https://t.co/4ztX2E5C3g pic.twitter.com/lfPfYDb66N — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 3, 2022

LeBron James’ longevity and why he is not done!

Year 20, for the 4-time MVP, and he doesn’t look like he is done, not even one bit. There is plenty of gas left in the tank and for all we know, LeBron will continue to bulldoze players.

What is the outlook for the current team? At the time of writing, the Lakers are trailing the Warriors and the signs don’t look too good. Sure, the team has a pulse but they are lacking rhythm and cohesiveness.

If LeBron wishes to challenge for a 5th title, he will need to figure out these issues fast. Because no matter the prowess you have in the game, father time stands undefeated.

