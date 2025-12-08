mobile app bar

“When You Need a Big Brother”: James Worthy Explains Why LeBron James’ Historic Season Is Special After Lakers’ Win

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

It is turning out to be a rather special season for the Los Angeles Lakers. For the biggest legend on their roster, LeBron James, it is also a historic one. It is Year 23 for the four-time MVP, and although his role promises to be completely different from what we have seen in the past, it remains an important one.

The Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on the road earlier today, improving their record to 17-6. James Worthy, a legend of the purple and gold franchise, was all smiles while analyzing the win and highlighted its long-term importance on the post-game show.

Worthy was particularly impressed with James. The soon-to-be 41-year-old, who is coming off a sciatica issue that plagued the start of the season, is now settling into a role that fits perfectly with what the Lakers want from him: being a leader.

“That’s the beauty of LeBron’s season this year,” Worthy stated. “He’ll do what he wants to do. He’s gonna start. He sees all that young talent out there; he’ll let it flourish.” 

“But when you need a big brother to step in and take care of business? That’s what he did,” Worthy added, talking about the game against the 76ers.

James truly looked like his old self today, putting up 29 points just days after his incredible 18-year streak of scoring in double figures in every regular-season game came to an end. It was a close encounter, but he took the game by the scruff of the neck. It was a clear signal that he may allow Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to have the spotlight, but when the Lakers are in trouble, he will show up.

“He can do it with scoring, he can do it with assists, as he did with the big game to Rui [Hachimura]. I think he’s just observing things,” Worthy continued. “He hasn’t had a season like this where he’s had to chill and sit back… [But] when you need him to come up big, he’s gonna be there and do it.” 

2025 LeBron isn’t an MVP contender. He may not even be an All-Star starter-worthy player. But he’s still King James, the same man who terrified opponents for over two decades. And against the Sixers, he showed that there’s still gas left in the tank.

