Klay Thompson’s $400,000 ‘Nordic Knife’ Helped Him Through His Achilles and ACL Tears

How much did Klay Thompson spend on his boat ‘The Nordic Knife’ and how has it helped him with his mental health?

After tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay Thompson would go on to suffer a torn Achilles tendon during his rehabilitation. This put the Washington State alum on the sidelines for two straight seasons, both of which saw the Golden State Warriors miss the Playoffs.

During his time away from competitive basketball, Klay struggled with his mental health. Understandably so as he could not play the sport that he loved and also was incredibly limited with how physical he could be for months on end.

However, one thing that kept him at bay from a mental standpoint was getting back out in nature. He credits one purchase of his for this and that would be his boat, ‘The Nordic Knife’.

Klay Thompson bought a boat worth $400,000

“For me, I’m so lucky, I was able to invest in a boat,” said Klay Thompson before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. He would go on to explain how he had always grown up around nature while in Oregon and in California and being in a boot limited him from jogging or even walking. Having a boat helped remedy this.

The boat that Klay owns is the 37-foot long Axopar 37 Cabin that reportedly goes for around $400,000. Thompson would use this boat to commute to Warriors practice on several occasions, documenting his trips on Instagram live. He’s even revealed that he named his boat the ‘Nordic Knife’ amongst other names he’d come up with.

If him talking about his love for nature and fishing on Live wasn’t wholesome enough, he would show his adorable bulldog, Rocco, during these boat trips as well.

How being on his boat helped him through his injury-riddled days

“You can’t have a bad day when you’re on a boat. It’s been so good for my mental health,” said Thompson. With him having to watch his teammates from the sidelines, he needed an outlet when it came to relaxing and taking his mind off of things.

Driving and boat and getting into nature more proactively certainly helped with this. Fast-forward to today and the sharpshooting guard has won another ring with the Golden State Warriors.

