“When you see your best player playing hard, it makes you play harder”: Terance Mann lauds Paul George for his leadership skills amid an MVP-level start to the season

Los Angeles Clipper youngster Terance Mann gives huge compliments to Paul George for his incredible leadership amid his incredible start to the season.

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined with injuries, a huge burden of the offensive load of the Los Angeles Clippers has fallen onto Paul George. And it is safe to say that PG13 has been outright sensational ever since the 2021-2022 season has started.

Despite LAC’s .500 4-4 start to this young campaign, George has been playing on an MVP level. Having himself one of the best careers of his life, the 6-foot-8 forward has been putting up 27.9 points (2nd best in the league), 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3 steals (2nd best in the league).

Paul George over the last 3 Games: 42 PTS – 8 REB – 62% FG

32 PTS – 9 REB – 7 AST

Paul George over the last 3 Games: 42 PTS – 8 REB – 62% FG
32 PTS – 9 REB – 7 AST
32 PTS – 6 REB – 61% FG MVPG.

Not only has Paul elevated his game to a different level altogether, with Kawhi and Serge Ibaka out with injuries, he has also picked the role of the team’s leader. And according to Terance Mann, the 31-year-old has been absolutely stunning with his leadership as well.

“Paul George is doing a great job of leading us on both ends of the floor”: Terance Mann

The Clippers’ 25-year-old spoke about Paul George in the leader position and how the 7-time All-Star has been thriving ding so. After Wednesday night’s clash against the Timberwolves, Mann dished out some huge compliments to his 12-year veteran:

“I mean PG is having a hell of a season so far. He’s doing a great job of leading us on both ends of the floor. I know today he had a possession where he had a strip, got on the ground, got back up took a charge.

That’s inspiring for all of us. When you see your best player doing that it makes you play harder, it just makes you play harder.

I think that’s one of the reasons we withstood their run and won the game. Because when your star is playing like that it just ramps you up. He’s hot.”

"He's doing a great job at leading us on both ends of the floor." @terance_mann on PG's performance to start the season.

