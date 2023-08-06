“Where My Money at Motherf**ker”: 2 Months After Roasting Ghanian Actor, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously ‘Robbed $4,000,000 Worth Star’s Coat

Shaquille O’Neal loves to have fun with his friends and the other celebrities around him. When he met $4,000,000 worth of Ghanaian actor Michael Blackson, he immediately poked the actor by stealing his $2,500,000 coat. The clip of this video, uploaded on YouTube by Michael Blackson Clips, has once again started going viral on the internet. Blackson has a rather strange but funny dynamic with our big man Shaq. Two months before this incident, he and Shaq engaged in a roast battle, where the Big Diesel hilariously roasted the Ghanaian star and demanded the $2,500,00 that he owed him.

Shaquille O’Neal is a literal goofball and prankster outside of basketball. The fun antics and regular practical jokes he plays on his friends are essential to his personality. This makes Shaq an adorable character beyond his basketball career and TV analyst role.

Shaquille O’Neal robbed Michael Blackson’s $2,500,000 coat as part of his dues owed

Shaquille O’Neal once pranked Michael Blackson by trying to rob him of his $2,500,000 coat. He did this in front of everyone, with the crowd supporting Shaq snatching off Blackson’s coat. This is not the first time Shaq and Blackson have tried pranking or roasting each other. Two months ago, in one of Blackson’s IG Live, Shaq hilariously kept roasting Blackson while the Ghanaian actor also hit back at Shaq.

Shaq tried reminding Blackson about the money that he owed him. Both seemed to argue about the amount Blackson owed to Shaq on the Live video. While Shaq claimed it to be $2,500,000, Blackson claimed to be a million lesser at $1,500,000.

Shaq: “Where my money at mothers***er?” Blackson: “Which money? The 1.5 million we agreed? “ Shaq: “Oh no, not 1.5, 2.5 [Million]”

Shaq kept roasting Blackson the entire time and tried imitating an African accent to mock the Ghanaian further. Shaq later asked Michael if he was doing good and gave permission to roast him as well. Perhaps, many might reminisce about this interaction similar to that between Kevin Hart and Shaq.

O’Neal has a similar dynamic with Kevin Hart

Shaquille O’Neal shares a similar dynamic with Kevin Hart as well. Both often appear on TV shows, YouTube podcasts, and IG Live. In most of their interaction, Shaq and Hart love pulling practical pranks on each other.

One of the funniest incidents between Kevin Hart and Shaq was when Hart’s son started crying upon meeting Shaq. Kevin Hart and Shaq had bet $50,000 on whether Uncle Shaq could make little Kenzo Hart smile. Kevin Hart easily won the bet and made fun of Shaq for being trolled by a baby.