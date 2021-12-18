Basketball

“Dame time is back baby!”: Damian Lillard becomes the only 4th player in the last 10 seasons to record 40 40 point games

"Dame time is back baby!": Damian Lillard becomes the only 4th player in the last 10 seasons to record 40 40 point games
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"If you ain't playing hard, I ain't watching, Jayson Tatum!": Celtics star reveals how his mother talks trash to him during halftimes of NBA games
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Dame time is back baby!": Damian Lillard becomes the only 4th player in the last 10 seasons to record 40 40 point games
“Dame time is back baby!”: Damian Lillard becomes the only 4th player in the last 10 seasons to record 40 40 point games

Damian Lillard had a slow start to the season – He has since picked up…