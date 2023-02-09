“Kevin Durant to the Suns Might End NBA Drought!”: Trade Deadline Deal To Pit LeBron James Against the Durantula

The Phoenix Suns just shocked the entire league by pulling off the biggest trade leading up to the deadline. They secured the services of Kevin Durant.

With a package that includes Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a pick swap, KD became a Sun. A heck of a move that makes the Western Conference that much more competitive.

With the Slim Reaper back in the West, the mouth-watering matchups fans will be treated to are wild. This includes facing off against LeBron James for the first time since 2018.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant Always Trying to Make Big Threes”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Blockbuster Suns Trade For Former Nets Superstar

Kevin Durant and LeBron James could matchup for the first time since 2018

Back during the height of the Cavs-Warriors Finals rivalry, there was one major debate. Who was better? LeBron James or Kevin Durant.

Over the years, this debate has died down. However, with the Phoenix Suns making a blockbuster trade for KD, the keyboard fighters can go back at it. After all, not only are LeBron and Durant back in the same conference but the same division as well.

Meaning that, for the first time since 2018, The King and the Slim Reaper will go head-to-head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

This trade has certainly created a number of narratives. The LeBron vs. KD one aside, this move could finally propel the Suns to their first-ever NBA Championship.

Durant has formed yet another super team with the Phoenix Suns

Now that his move to Phoenix is done and dusted with, Kevin Durant will now be a part of yet another super team. Starting with his first team the OKC Thunder, to the Warriors, and then the Nets. With Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and DeAndre Ayton by his side, there can be no denying that he has done it again.

Kevin Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns 👀 pic.twitter.com/DByXVOcc69 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 9, 2023

Can the Phoenix Suns finally go all the way with KD on their roster? Only time will tell.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant To The Suns Is Ja Morant’s Fault”: CJ McCollum References Grizzles Star’s ‘Fine In The West’ Comment