Having Wanted to Get Involved in Dana White’s Business, Shaquille O’Neal Admitted UFC Fighters Are the Greatest in the World

Beyond basketball, one of Shaquille O’Neal’s biggest passions has been the UFC. As far back as 2011, Shaq publicly expressed his admiration for MMA and the athletes who compete in it. At a time when MMA was still fighting for mainstream recognition, Shaq stood firmly behind the UFC and its fighters.

Advertisement

Shaq’s admiration for the UFC was never shallow. He supported it when few did, respected the athletes long before they were celebrated, and even wanted to become part of its future. His connection to the sport goes way beyond just being a spectator.

When Dana White first took over the UFC, people weren’t willing to acknowledge the promotion. The public didn’t even consider it real fighting and preferred boxing instead. But Shaq knew what White’s vision was, and he also saw the true nature of the sport of mixed martial arts.

In 2011, he said, “I have to go on record and say now that the MMA fighters are the greatest athletes in the world. Mentally and physically.” The first MMA fight Shaq watched was of Vitor Belfort. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion told Shaq that he’d knock his opponent in 10 seconds. At first, Shaq didn’t believe him.

He said, “He really knocked the guy out in 10 seconds. I was like, ‘What is this?’ He had the guy down, and he was stepping on his head. And I was like, ‘What the hell is this sport?’”

Shaq even tried his hand at MMA training. Years after retiring from the NBA, he picked up some skills and sparred occasionally for fun. Shaq claimed that once he started training like MMA fighters, he would win championships.

His admiration for the UFC has also been acknowledged by Dana White. The UFC president said in 2011, “Shaq is one of my good friends and he’s been very good to us and the sport of mixed martial arts.” Shaq has often joked about how if he were younger, he might have stepped into the cage for real.

“I’m 50. I wish I were 38, 39. I would fight,” Shaq said in 2022. He has since tried to set up a unique fight promotion company.

Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski have a crazy idea

As a man with influence, Shaq has some ideas that only he could materialize. In November last year, during the Mike Tyson – Jake Paul fight, Shaq and Gronk said they want to do an NBA vs NFL boxing tournament.

When asked when that would happen, Shaq confidently said, “Coming soon.” He said, “I’m talking boxing, fighting, football, basketball.” Shaq added that he’d be interested in putting retired or active players in the ring if they were interested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig



It’s been nearly a year since he made that statement. Someone has to remind Shaq of his idea because the potential is limitless.