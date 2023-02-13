Which NBA Team and Player Does Rihanna Support?

The NBA is filled to the brim with talented teams and collectives. Usually, the way people become fans of a team is either if they live in the city that team resides in or if they’ve had some experience early on in their life that led them down that path of rooting for them. Grammy award winning musician, Rihanna, has different reasons when it comes to this.

Rihanna is a part of a select group of fans who seem to be very into the NBA and what goes on week-to-week. Guys like Spike Lee, Snoop Dogg, and Jack Nicholson are just a few celebrities who are regularly showing their support for the team that they root for.

When it comes to ‘RiRi’ however, it’s a bit different as she’s rooted for a multitude of teams over the years. The main reason behind this is the fact that her favorite player keeps switching teams. So essentially, whichever team he goes to, she looks to cheer on for that squad.

What team and player does Rihanna root for?

Rihanna is a big LeBron James fan. She has been cheering him on since his days with the Miami Heat. When he made his return to Cleveland, she could be seen courtside showing her support for ‘The King’. She was so into being a James fan that she even got into it with Kevin Durant during the NBA Finals in 2017.

With James now a Los Angeles Laker, she is also a Lakers fan. Once again, she’s more so a LeBron James fan and so where he goes, she follows. She’s done everything from post a congratulatory post on Instagram for when he won his first ring in Miami to being rumored to have flown in James’s private jet during the 2015 NBA Finals.

Her most extreme form of fandom came when she suggestively put suntan lotion on her body while wearing a bikini and formed the number ‘23’ with it. To make it even more obvious that she was showing off just how much of a fan she was of the 4x champ, she tagged him in the picture.

Rihanna does have the luxury of being able to choose what team she roots for and not get as scrutinized for being a bandwagon fan because of the fact that she was both born and brought up in Barbados.

