“LeBron James Enjoyed Anthony Davis and Draymond Green jawing”: Lakers Superstar Gives Warriors DPOY Shoulder Rub After Confrontation

The Lakers secured a much-needed win on the road against the Warriors tonight. They’d lost their last 2 games in dispiriting fashion and seemed further out from the play-in game than ever before.

Much of their attention seemed to be on LeBron James notching up the all-time points record these past few days. However, at 13th place in the West, they sorely need wins to advance to the postseason.

The absence of LeBron James didn’t help them against the Bucks, which was also their first game without Russell Westbrook. It also would’ve hampered them tonight, but the Warriors were missing their own MVP in Stephen Curry.

The contest was a close game throughout, with the lead changing hands at various points. However, the Lakers entered the 4th quarter with a 6-point lead, and they didn’t trail after that.

Yessir!! Great team win tonight fellas! #LakeShow — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 12, 2023

Also Read – “I love you. That’s all I want you to know”: LeBron James Shows Anthony Davis Love While Breaking Scoring Record

Anthony Davis and Draymond Green jaw at each other as LeBron James enjoys the competitiveness

Anthony Davis had a mostly rough night on the offensive end despite the Lakers’ win tonight. He finished the game with subpar numbers of 13 points, 16 rebounds, and a single assist.

Draymond Green, on the other hand, had an effective game by his standards on both ends. The 2016-17 DPOY finished with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, and a block. However, he was toeing the technical foul line all night long, complaining constantly to the referees.

The 2 of them got into it late in the game after AD didn’t get a foul called on a Draymond play. LeBron James was walking along the baseline as this happened, and he gave Draymond a shoulder rub.

Anthony Davis and Draymond Green jawing at each other and LeBron loves it 😂pic.twitter.com/LNiTNk3xvL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2023

Also Read – “Anytime Anthony Davis Grimaces, It’s 3 Weeks”: Reggie Miller Trolls Lakers Star As He Takes a Scary Fall in 115-106 Loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co

AD would go on to have the last laugh as he made 2 important blocks in the closing stages.

Can AD and LeBron James take the Lakers to the play-ins?

Despite their win tonight, the Lakers are still 13th in the Conference. The good news for them – apart from their own roster reshuffling with D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Vanderbilt joining – is the Jazz entering the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

They will need LeBron James back at his best even alongside the other additions, however. The Lakers have better shooters around James now, but also a tough schedule to finish the season.