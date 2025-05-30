Which NBA Teams Are Out of the Luxury Tax Bracket for the 2024–25 Season Including the Pacers and the Thunder

The NBA made the jobs of general managers significantly more difficult after introducing the new collective bargaining agreement. The consequences for teams in the luxury tax are greater than ever before. The majority of the league has ensured they are safe from the penalty, with the two teams likely to appear in the 2025 NBA Finals headlining the list.

For the casual basketball fan, the term “luxury tax” may sound like something from a business management course. The truth is, the luxury tax has always played a vital role in how NBA teams orchestrate their rosters.

Unlike a league such as the MLB, the NBA has a salary cap. In short, that means each team has the same amount of money to spend on player contracts. The league is designed to reward those who stay under the salary cap threshold and punish those who don’t.

The luxury tax is a penalty line for teams that exceed the salary cap’s payroll. For each dollar a team spends over the cap, they must pay the NBA $1.75. That fee increases to $2.50 if a team is $10–15 million over the cap, and to $3.25 for those $15–20 million above the tax line.

The next question is: how do teams that stay under the salary cap benefit from following the guidelines? The answer is simple. The NBA takes the money paid by teams in the luxury tax and evenly distributes it to teams under the cap.

As a result, 19 teams will benefit financially from their ability to meet the financial restrictions. Here’s a look at those teams.

Team: Team Salary: Space From Salary Cap Limit: Team Record: Atlanta Hawks $168,381,401 $2,432,599 40-42 Brooklyn Nets $169,935,268 $878,732 26-56 Charlotte Hornets $167,307,747 $3,506,253 19-63 Chicago Bulls $165,919,354 $4,894,646 39-43 Cleveland Cavaliers $170,043,589 $770,411 64-18 Detroit Pistons $141,630,059 $29,183,941 44-38 Houston Rockets $168,193,566 $2,620,434 52-30 Indiana Pacers $169,149,491 $1,664,509 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers $170,720,454 $93,546 50-32 Memphis Grizzlies $163,865,149 $6,948,851 48-34 Oklahoma City Thunder $165,601,091 $5,212,909 68-14 Orlando Magic $150,359,238 $20,454,762 41-41 Philadelphia 76ers $170,446,816 $367,184 24-58 Portland Trail Blazers $167,086,613 $3,727,387 36-46 Sacramento Kings $168,843,977 $1,970,023 40-42 San Antonio Spurs $162,286,380 $8,527,620 34-48 Toronto Raptors $170,734,397 $79,603 30-52 Utah Jazz $154,314,022 $16,499,978 17-65 Washington Wizards $169,656,756 $1,157,244 18-64

Out of all the teams under the salary cap, the most intriguing are the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. OKC has already secured its spot in the 2025 NBA Finals, while the Pacers are on the brink of punching their ticket.

These franchises’ ability to build strong rosters without breaking the bank may become the new standard moving forward. Teams like the Phoenix Suns have shown that spending a ridiculous amount of money on star power doesn’t necessarily translate to success.

The Thunder and Pacers have excelled in areas like scouting, drafting, and making timely trades. The Pacers need just one more win over the New York Knicks to lock in a matchup with the Thunder for the NBA championship.

Regardless of how the season ends, both teams’ ability to stay under the luxury tax line sets them up well to run it back with the same core next season.